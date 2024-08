Results: British Enduro National Championships 2024

Senior Women



1st. Hattie Harnden: 15:55.09

2nd. Ella Conolly: 15:58.41 / +3.32

3rd. Polly Henderson: 16:05.29 / +10.20



Senior Men



1st. Corey Watson: 13:38.00

2nd. Alex Storr: 14:04.19 / +26.19

3rd. Brady Stone: 14:20.82 / +42.82





U21 Women



1st. Hollie Vayro: 17:33.45

2nd. Emily Carrick-Anderson: 17:57.01 / +23.56

3rd. Charlotte Kay: 18:00.42 / +26.97



U21 Men



1st. William Brodie: 13:55.22

2nd. Luca Thurlow: 14:00.61 / +5.39

3rd. Henry Timewell: 14:05.63 / +10.41





The results are in from the first British Enduro National Championships at Ae Forest with Hattie Harnden and Corey Watson taking the Senior 2024 titles.Check out the full results below.You can view full results by category here