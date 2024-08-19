Powered by Outside

Results: British Enduro National Championships 2024

Aug 19, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the first British Enduro National Championships at Ae Forest with Hattie Harnden and Corey Watson taking the Senior 2024 titles.

Check out the full results below.


Senior Women

1st. Hattie Harnden: 15:55.09
2nd. Ella Conolly: 15:58.41 / +3.32
3rd. Polly Henderson: 16:05.29 / +10.20

Senior Men

1st. Corey Watson: 13:38.00
2nd. Alex Storr: 14:04.19 / +26.19
3rd. Brady Stone: 14:20.82 / +42.82


U21 Women

1st. Hollie Vayro: 17:33.45
2nd. Emily Carrick-Anderson: 17:57.01 / +23.56
3rd. Charlotte Kay: 18:00.42 / +26.97

U21 Men

1st. William Brodie: 13:55.22
2nd. Luca Thurlow: 14:00.61 / +5.39
3rd. Henry Timewell: 14:05.63 / +10.41


Full Results:
Senior Men

photo
photo
photo

Senior Women

photo

U21 Men

photo
photo

U21 Women

photo

You can view full results by category here.



 Gas To Flat, Adam Brayton boshing the Masters title!!!!







