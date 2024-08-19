Results: British Enduro National Championships 2024

The results are in from the first British Enduro National Championships at Ae Forest with Hattie Harnden and Corey Watson taking the Senior 2024 titles.
Check out the full results below.
Senior Women
1st. Hattie Harnden: 15:55.09
2nd. Ella Conolly: 15:58.41 / +3.32
3rd. Polly Henderson: 16:05.29 / +10.20
Senior Men
1st. Corey Watson: 13:38.00
2nd. Alex Storr: 14:04.19 / +26.19
3rd. Brady Stone: 14:20.82 / +42.82
Full Results:Senior MenSenior WomenU21 MenU21 Women
U21 Women
1st. Hollie Vayro: 17:33.45
2nd. Emily Carrick-Anderson: 17:57.01 / +23.56
3rd. Charlotte Kay: 18:00.42 / +26.97
U21 Men
1st. William Brodie: 13:55.22
2nd. Luca Thurlow: 14:00.61 / +5.39
3rd. Henry Timewell: 14:05.63 / +10.41
You can view full results by category here
.