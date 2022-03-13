close
Results: Camille Balanche & Loris Vergier Win the Brioude DH Cup

Mar 13, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
The 2022 Brioude DH Cup has provided another weekend of mini World Cup racing after last week's flat out racing at the Portugal Cup. In the Elite Women's race Camille Balanche took an early-season win as she bested Vali Höll by almost a second. The Elite Men's race saw Loris Vergier just beat out Baptiste Pierron by 0.07 seconds. Vanesa Petrovska took the Junior Women's win and Hugo Marini took the Male Junior victory.

Pinkbike Racing's Thibaut Laly took home an amazing sixth-place finish, less than one second off the win and Aimi Kenyon took a great third place in the Junior Women's category.

Check out the full results below.


Results:


Elite Men:

1st. Loris Vergier: 1:34.40
2nd. Baptiste Pierron: 1:34.47
3rd. Benoit Coulanges: 1:34.53
4th. Finn Iles: 1:34.83
5th. Antoine Vidal: 1:34.93


Elite Women:

1st. Camille Balanche: 1:46.07
2nd. Vali Höll: 1:46.95
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 1:47.19
4th. Monika Hrastnik: 1:49.36
5th. Mathilde Bernard: 1:53.37



Junior Men:

1st. Hugo Marini: 1:37.82
2nd. Nathan Pontvianne: 1:38.14
3rd. Jack Piercy: 1:40.19
4th. Alix Francoz: 1:40.24
5th. Mathieu Leboucher: 1:40.94


Junior Women:

1st. Vanesa Petrovska: 1:58.31
2nd. Alizée Lassus: 1:59.71
3rd. Aimi Kenyon: 2:00.49
4th. Lisa Bouladou: 2:05.01
5th. Emy Grandouiller: 2:14.17



Full Results:

Elite Men


Elite Women


Junior Men


Junior Women



More results can be found here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing


28 Comments

Post a Comment



