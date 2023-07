Results: Canadian Downhill National Championships 2023

Elite Women



1st. Bailey Goldstone: 3:09.46

2nd. Emmy Lan: 3:12.70

3rd. Ainhoa Ijurko: 3:14.12

4th. Eva Leikermoser: 3:16.79

5th. Rachel Pageau: 3:18.75



Elite Men



1st. Lucas Cruz: 2:33.60

2nd. Mark Wallace: 2:33.72

3rd. Kirk McDowall: 2:35.46

4th. Seth Sherlock: 2:35.48

5th. Jackson Frew*: 2:35.69





The 2023 Canadian downhill national championships saw Fernie Alpine Resort offer up a challenge for riders. Bailey Goldstone took the Elite Women's win with Lucas Cruz winning in the Men's race. Check out the full elite results below.You can view more results here