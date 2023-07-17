Results: Canadian Downhill National Championships 2023

The 2023 Canadian downhill national championships saw Fernie Alpine Resort offer up a challenge for riders. Bailey Goldstone took the Elite Women's win with Lucas Cruz winning in the Men's race. Check out the full elite results below.
Elite Women
1st. Bailey Goldstone: 3:09.46
2nd. Emmy Lan: 3:12.70
3rd. Ainhoa Ijurko: 3:14.12
4th. Eva Leikermoser: 3:16.79
5th. Rachel Pageau: 3:18.75
Elite Men
1st. Lucas Cruz: 2:33.60
2nd. Mark Wallace: 2:33.72
3rd. Kirk McDowall: 2:35.46
4th. Seth Sherlock: 2:35.48
5th. Jackson Frew*: 2:35.69
