Results: Canadian Downhill National Championships 2023

Jul 17, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The 2023 Canadian downhill national championships saw Fernie Alpine Resort offer up a challenge for riders. Bailey Goldstone took the Elite Women's win with Lucas Cruz winning in the Men's race. Check out the full elite results below.

Elite Women

1st. Bailey Goldstone: 3:09.46
2nd. Emmy Lan: 3:12.70
3rd. Ainhoa Ijurko: 3:14.12
4th. Eva Leikermoser: 3:16.79
5th. Rachel Pageau: 3:18.75

Elite Men

1st. Lucas Cruz: 2:33.60
2nd. Mark Wallace: 2:33.72
3rd. Kirk McDowall: 2:35.46
4th. Seth Sherlock: 2:35.48
5th. Jackson Frew*: 2:35.69


Full Results:
Elite Men

photo
photo
photo

Elite Women

photo

You can view more results here.



Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Results National Championships


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,530 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: SRAM's New GX Transmission
74765 views
Welcome to the 2023 Value Bike Field Test
72471 views
Red Bull Hardline is Cancelled Due to Extreme Weather Conditions
50814 views
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: What Pinkbike's Editors Actually Carry on Rides
48038 views
Deviate Cycles' High Pivot Titanium Prototypes
36142 views
Value Field Test: GT Sensor Comp
34858 views
2 Unique Mountain Bikes from the Enve Builder Roundup
33161 views
Transition Issues Voluntary Recall of TR11 Alloy Frames
29919 views

13 Comments
  • 11 1
 Post the junior results as well. That’s where the story is. Brock Hawes taking the win with the fastest time of the day beating the elites. Crazy fast ride.
  • 9 13
flag mi-bike (44 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 C'mon now. Everyone knows that junior times don't mean a thing when compared to elites - different track conditions, weather etcetera. Just look at juniors who step up to elites; they never match expectations.
  • 8 4
 @mi-bike: Yup, a junior defiantly did not win his first elite race this year on WC.
  • 3 0
 @Roost66: Your sarcasm meter is broken
  • 1 0
 @Jvhowube: @Woosht66*
  • 1 1
 @mi-bike: ATM 2 ex-juniors prove you wrong
  • 4 0
 Goldstone for the win!!
  • 2 0
 Pardon my ignorance: Is Lucas Cruz related to Tegan? Like, maybe an older brother?
  • 5 0
 Yes, brothers.
  • 1 0
 @pisgahgnar: Thank you.
  • 3 0
 Jr Elite Win was 2min 31s! Go Brock!
  • 2 0
 Looks like that new Norco works
  • 2 1
 Where's Finn?





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.042724
Mobile Version of Website