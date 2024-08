Results: Canadian Downhill National Championships 2024

Elite Women



1st. Emmy Lan: 5:29.95

2nd. Gracey Hemstreet: 5:32.65 / +2.70

3rd. Andréane Lanthier Nadeau: 5:44.22 / +14.27

4th. Sophi Lawrence: 5:49.30 / +19.35

5th. Miranda Miller: 5:56.35 / +26.40



Elite Men



1st. Jakob Jewett: 4:41.72

2nd. Kasper Woolley: 4:43.93 / +2.21

3rd. Johnathan Helly: 4:46.57 / +4.85

4th. Jesse Melamed: 4:47.79 / +6.07

5th. Elliot Jamieson: 4:48.16 / +6.44





Junior Women



1st. Geza Rodgers: 5:52.81

2nd. Megan Bedard: 5:57.28 / +4.47

3rd. Natasha Miller: 5:58.55 / +5.74

4th. Rebecca Beaton: 6:02.97 / +10.16

5th. Isla O'Connor: 6:13.99 / +21.18



Junior Men



1st. Jon Mozell: 4:52.00

2nd. Dane Jewett: 4:55.80 / +3.80

3rd. Michael Delesalle: 4:56.52 / +4.52

4th. Griffin Tulk: 4:59.30 / +7.30

5th. Ryan Griffith: 5:00.93 / +8.93





The 2024 Canadian downhill national championships headed to Sun Peaks with Emmy Lan, Jakob Jewett, Geza Rodgers and Jon Mozell securing the elite and junior titles.