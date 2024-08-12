Powered by Outside

Results: Canadian Downhill National Championships 2024

Aug 12, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
The 2024 Canadian downhill national championships headed to Sun Peaks with Emmy Lan, Jakob Jewett, Geza Rodgers and Jon Mozell securing the elite and junior titles. Check out the full results below.

Elite Women

1st. Emmy Lan: 5:29.95
2nd. Gracey Hemstreet: 5:32.65 / +2.70
3rd. Andréane Lanthier Nadeau: 5:44.22 / +14.27
4th. Sophi Lawrence: 5:49.30 / +19.35
5th. Miranda Miller: 5:56.35 / +26.40

Elite Men

1st. Jakob Jewett: 4:41.72
2nd. Kasper Woolley: 4:43.93 / +2.21
3rd. Johnathan Helly: 4:46.57 / +4.85
4th. Jesse Melamed: 4:47.79 / +6.07
5th. Elliot Jamieson: 4:48.16 / +6.44


Junior Women

1st. Geza Rodgers: 5:52.81
2nd. Megan Bedard: 5:57.28 / +4.47
3rd. Natasha Miller: 5:58.55 / +5.74
4th. Rebecca Beaton: 6:02.97 / +10.16
5th. Isla O'Connor: 6:13.99 / +21.18

Junior Men

1st. Jon Mozell: 4:52.00
2nd. Dane Jewett: 4:55.80 / +3.80
3rd. Michael Delesalle: 4:56.52 / +4.52
4th. Griffin Tulk: 4:59.30 / +7.30
5th. Ryan Griffith: 5:00.93 / +8.93


Full Results:
Elite Men

photo
photo

Elite Women

photo

Junior Men

photo
photo

Junior Women

photo

You can view more results here.



