Results: Canadian Downhill National Championships 2024

The 2024 Canadian downhill national championships headed to Sun Peaks with Emmy Lan, Jakob Jewett, Geza Rodgers and Jon Mozell securing the elite and junior titles. Check out the full results below.
Elite Women
1st. Emmy Lan: 5:29.95
2nd. Gracey Hemstreet: 5:32.65 / +2.70
3rd. Andréane Lanthier Nadeau: 5:44.22 / +14.27
4th. Sophi Lawrence: 5:49.30 / +19.35
5th. Miranda Miller: 5:56.35 / +26.40
Elite Men
1st. Jakob Jewett: 4:41.72
2nd. Kasper Woolley: 4:43.93 / +2.21
3rd. Johnathan Helly: 4:46.57 / +4.85
4th. Jesse Melamed: 4:47.79 / +6.07
5th. Elliot Jamieson: 4:48.16 / +6.44
Junior Women
1st. Geza Rodgers: 5:52.81
2nd. Megan Bedard: 5:57.28 / +4.47
3rd. Natasha Miller: 5:58.55 / +5.74
4th. Rebecca Beaton: 6:02.97 / +10.16
5th. Isla O'Connor: 6:13.99 / +21.18
Junior Men
1st. Jon Mozell: 4:52.00
2nd. Dane Jewett: 4:55.80 / +3.80
3rd. Michael Delesalle: 4:56.52 / +4.52
4th. Griffin Tulk: 4:59.30 / +7.30
5th. Ryan Griffith: 5:00.93 / +8.93
