Results: Andréane Lanthier Nadeau & Jesse Melamed Win the 2021 Canadian Enduro Championships

Results

Pro Women



1st. Andréane Lanthier Nadeau: 53:57.44

2nd. Julia Long: 58:08.75

3rd. Florencia Espineira: 58:33.23

4th. Celeste Pomerantz: 1:00:38.57

5th. Tori Wood: 1:00:48.33



Pro Men



1st. Jesse Melamed: 42:11.46

2nd. Remi Gauvin: 42:55.90

3rd. Kasper Woolley: 43:12.13

4th. Evan Wall: 44:11.12

5th. Rhys Verner: 44:38.76





