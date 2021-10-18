Results: Andréane Lanthier Nadeau & Jesse Melamed Win the 2021 Canadian Enduro Championships

Oct 18, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the Canadian Enduro Championships, with Andréane Lanthier Nadeau and Jesse Melamed taking the Pro 2021 titles.

Andréane Lanthier Nadeau secured the Women's title by over four minutes on Julia Long in second-place and Florencia Espineira in third. Jesse Melamed secured the top result in the Men's racing, with Remi Gauvin 40 seconds back in 2nd and Kasper Woolley completes the top three for the Pro Men.

Check out the full results below.


Results
Pro Women

1st. Andréane Lanthier Nadeau: 53:57.44
2nd. Julia Long: 58:08.75
3rd. Florencia Espineira: 58:33.23
4th. Celeste Pomerantz: 1:00:38.57
5th. Tori Wood: 1:00:48.33

Pro Men

1st. Jesse Melamed: 42:11.46
2nd. Remi Gauvin: 42:55.90
3rd. Kasper Woolley: 43:12.13
4th. Evan Wall: 44:11.12
5th. Rhys Verner: 44:38.76



Full Results

Pro Women


Pro Men




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results Enduro Racing National Championships


5 Comments

  • 8 0
 Why did Bighead McTiny mouth DNF? Lol
  • 2 0
 ALN actually won ny over four minutes, but since all times over four minutes are also in the set of times over two minutes, the math checks out. Props to everybody in this race, this past weekend on the south coast was incredibly wet with a full on atmospheric river, so rain and high freezing levels.
  • 3 0
 Talk about enduro racing, 54min for the women and 42min for men, and that's for the fastest ones. EWS needs to learn from this.
  • 2 0
 Super Evan Wall! In a couple of years we will have a champion
  • 1 0
 Way to go Evan!

