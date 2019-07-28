Results: Canadian National Championships 2019

link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">
View this post on Instagram
Happy to defend my National Champion title yesterday and keep the sleeve for another year. It didnt come without a large effort on the bike and as well from my team @rockymountainbicycles @raceface. Also stoked to stand on the podium with some of the best guys I could ask to share it with @mckay_vezina and @rhys_verner. #getthatsleeve #keptthesleeve
link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">
View this post on Instagram
Happy to continue making progress and take home my 4th consecutive Canadian Title🇨🇦. So many people coming up to me and asking how I am doing, cheering, caring, believing. I can feel your support. 🙏 We’re putting the pieces back together, slowly but surely. And thank you to 🎥@brianhuntvisual for surprising me with this little video 🤗. With @adammorka & @mattorides
About UsContacts
AdvertiseAdvertising
Cool FeaturesSubmit a Story to Pinkbike
RSSPinkbike RSS Feed
6 Comments
Post a Comment