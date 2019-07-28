Results: Canadian National Championships 2019

Jul 28, 2019
by Sarah Moore  
Check out all the results from the 2019 Canadian National Championships.


Canadian DH MTB Championships
Panorama Mountain Resort, BC

Elite Men

1st. Finn Iles 2:57.12
2nd. Kirk McDowall 2:57.85 +00.73
3rd. Magnus Manson 2:57.95 +00.83
4th. Forrest Riesco 2:58.50 +01.38
5th. Samuel Thibault 2:58.72 +01.60


Elite Women

1st. Vaea Verbeeck 3:25.71
2nd. Georgia Astle 3:30.92 +05.21
3rd. Miranda Miller 3:36.85 +11.14
4th. Rachel Pageau 3:51.48 +25.77
5th. Kyleigh Stewart 4:00.01 +34.30


Full results here.




Canadian Enduro Championship
Panorama Mountain Resort, BC

Elite Men

1st. Remi Gauvin 33:33:16
2nd. Rhys Verner 34:18:91
3rd. Mckay Vezina 34:37:35
4th. Max Leyen 34:46:06
5th. Matthew Beer 35:26.63


Elite Women

1st. Jennifer McHugh 41:46.21
2nd. Miranda Miller 41:48.88
3rd. Marilyne Proulx 44:45.65
4th. Katie Spittlehouse 44:51.23
5th. Rebecca Beaumont 45:39.39

Full results here.





2019 Canadian XCO MTB Championships
Oro Station, ON (July 20, 2019)

Elite Men

1st. Peter Disera 1:23:26
2nd. Leandre Bouchard 1:25:00
3rd. Marc-Andre Fortier 1:28:04
4th. Raphael Gagne 1:28:50
5th. Felix Belhumeur 1:30:25

Elite Women

1st. Emily Batty 1:18:05
2nd. Catharine Pendrel 1:19:15
3rd. Sandra Walter 1:19:36
4th. Cindy Montambault 1:20:36
5th. Jennifer Jackson 1:21:00


Full results here.





