Live Results: Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2019

Straight down, no mercy, under the watchful eyes of downhill fans around the world. The Canadian Open DH presented by iXS course is a one run take-down of Whistler’s rooty single-track. Staged on the final weekend of Crankworx, this is one of the biggest events of the festival, attracting elite downhill experts from around the world. Pro, aspiring and amateur racers, claim your spot at the start gate. Fans, grab your spot on track and get ready to take in the speed and skill of some of the world’s fastest.
Women
1. Tracey HANNAH 3:10.39
2. Valentina HOLL +0.60
3. Myriam NICOLE +0.63
4. Casey BROWN +3.67
5. Vaea VERBEECK +5.50
6. Emilie SIEGENTHALER +6.94
7. Sian A'HERN +9.53
8. Camila NOGUEIRA +10.27
9. Miranda MILLER +12.51
10. Georgia ASTLE +14.72
Men:
On course now.
Live Race Updates: 14:05pm
Troy Brosnan is looking to five-peat here while Tracey Hannah is looking for her fourth win in a row and her fifth win in the Canadian Open DH. Brook Macdonald have won the first two stops of the Crankworx World Tour so will be looking to continue their winning streaks in Whistler. Course Preview with Brook Macdonald and Pete Matthews: 14:14pm:
Myriam Nicole only has ten days back on the bike but is competing.14:14pm:
Check out the final start list here
. 14:20pm:
Casey Brown is currently leading the women's race with a time of 3:14.06 with Georgia Astle +11.05 back and Caroline Washam sitting in third +15.61 back.14:25pm:
We'll kick off the live race coverage shortly with Valentina Holl who is racing in the Elite category. Will she be able to interrupt Tracey Hannah's winning streak? Watch all the action here.14:35pm:
Junior World Champion Valentina Holl moves into the hot seat with a time of 3:10.99, over 3 seconds faster than Casey Brown.14:36pm:
2019 Queen of Crankworx Vaea Verbeeck is down and moves into third behind Vali Holl and Casey Brown.14:38pm:
Miranda Miller is down and moves into fourth +11.91.14:42pm:
Myriam Nicole is 3.42 up despite only having ten days on her bike so far this year.14:43pm:
Myriam Nicole doesn't hit the finish line jumps since her ankle is still sore when she cases jumps. Plays it safe and goes into second, +0.03 behind Valentina Holl.14:50pm:
Tracey Hannah is on course and she is up!14:51pm:
Vali Holl was fast in the rooty section. Tracey Hannah is losing time on her, she needs a perfect finish. 14:52pm:
TRACEY HANNAH WINS! Elite Women's Podium:
Men will be on course shortly. Austin Warren is currently leading with a time of 2:46.76, Eliot Jackson is sitting in second just +0.01 back and Kendall Mclean is sitting in third +1.57 back. 15:00pm:
Bas van Steenbergen is on course now, the first of the male riders shown on the live webcast. 15:02pm:
Bruce Klein is 5.87 up!15:03pm:
Bruce Klein goes into the lead with a time of 2:40.5.15:04pm:
Your 2019 King of Crankworx Mitch Ropelato is on course now but it doesn't look like he'll take his fifth podium of the week.
Live timing here
.
