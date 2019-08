Live Results: Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2019

Live Race Updates:

15:04pm:

Troy Brosnan is looking to five-peat here while Tracey Hannah is looking for her fourth win in a row and her fifth win in the Canadian Open DH. Brook Macdonald have won the first two stops of the Crankworx World Tour so will be looking to continue their winning streaks in Whistler.Myriam Nicole only has ten days back on the bike but is competing.Check out the final start list here Casey Brown is currently leading the women's race with a time of 3:14.06 with Georgia Astle +11.05 back and Caroline Washam sitting in third +15.61 back.We'll kick off the live race coverage shortly with Valentina Holl who is racing in the Elite category. Will she be able to interrupt Tracey Hannah's winning streak? Watch all the action here. Junior World Champion Valentina Holl moves into the hot seat with a time of 3:10.99, over 3 seconds faster than Casey Brown.2019 Queen of Crankworx Vaea Verbeeck is down and moves into third behind Vali Holl and Casey Brown.Miranda Miller is down and moves into fourth +11.91.Myriam Nicole is 3.42 up despite only having ten days on her bike so far this year.Myriam Nicole doesn't hit the finish line jumps since her ankle is still sore when she cases jumps. Plays it safe and goes into second, +0.03 behind Valentina Holl.Tracey Hannah is on course and she is up!Vali Holl was fast in the rooty section. Tracey Hannah is losing time on her, she needs a perfect finish.TRACEY HANNAH WINS!1. Tracey HANNAH 3:10.392. Valentina HOLL +0.603. Myriam NICOLE +0.63Men will be on course shortly. Austin Warren is currently leading with a time of 2:46.76, Eliot Jackson is sitting in second just +0.01 back and Kendall Mclean is sitting in third +1.57 back.Bas van Steenbergen is on course now, the first of the male riders shown on the live webcast.Bruce Klein is 5.87 up!Bruce Klein goes into the lead with a time of 2:40.5.Your 2019 King of Crankworx Mitch Ropelato is on course now but it doesn't look like he'll take his fifth podium of the week.