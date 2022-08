Pro Women



1st. Tracey Hannah 3:11.083

2nd. Sian A’Hern +0.736

3rd. Louise Ferguson +6.769

4th. Vaea Verbeeck +8.138

5th. Gracey Hemstreet +8.701



Pro Men



1st. Troy Brosnan 2:39.028

2nd. Peter Knott +3.159

3rd. Kye A’Hern +3.193

4th. Lucas Cruz +3.444

5th. Mark Wallace +4.116





The results are in from the RockShox Canadian Open DH with Tracey Hannah making it seven in a row and Troy Brosnan making it six in a row. Check out the results below.Full results here