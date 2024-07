Results: Canadian Open Enduro - Crankworx Whistler 2024

Results:

Women



1st. Ella CONOLLY

2nd. Noga KOREM

3rd. Flo ESPINEIRA

Men



1st. Jesse MELAMED

2nd. Remi GAUVIN

3rd. Lif RODGERS



U21 Women



1st. Elly HOSKIN

2nd. Geza RODGERS

3rd. Hannah GILLCRIST

U21 Men



1st. Nicolas BROCHET

2nd. Joe MILLINGTON

3rd. Jacob QUIST



An international lineup of athletes showcased their endurance, persistence and technical skills across four stages of the Canadian Open Enduro. Starting at the scenic ‘Top Of The World’ at Whistler Blackcomb, riders were rewarded with stunning views before dropping in for the final descend.Canadian Jesse Melamed and Ella Conolly from Great Britain clocked the fastest overall times. Melamed defended his title from last year, putting down the fastest times of the day in all four stages. For Conolly, this victory marks her second medal of the week after securing silver at the Specialized Dual Slalom on Thursday. Joining them on the podium were female rider Noga Korem from Israel and Lief Rodgers, who shared second place. This is Rodgers’ second silver medal at the Canadian Open Enduro in a row, but the first in the Elite category. Whistler-based Chilean Florencia Espineira Herreros clocked the third fastest time for the women, while Remi Gauvin rounded out an all-Canadian men’s podium.Full results are available here