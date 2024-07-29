Powered by Outside

Results: Canadian Open Enduro - Crankworx Whistler 2024

Jul 29, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
An international lineup of athletes showcased their endurance, persistence and technical skills across four stages of the Canadian Open Enduro. Starting at the scenic ‘Top Of The World’ at Whistler Blackcomb, riders were rewarded with stunning views before dropping in for the final descend.

Canadian Jesse Melamed and Ella Conolly from Great Britain clocked the fastest overall times. Melamed defended his title from last year, putting down the fastest times of the day in all four stages. For Conolly, this victory marks her second medal of the week after securing silver at the Specialized Dual Slalom on Thursday. Joining them on the podium were female rider Noga Korem from Israel and Lief Rodgers, who shared second place. This is Rodgers’ second silver medal at the Canadian Open Enduro in a row, but the first in the Elite category. Whistler-based Chilean Florencia Espineira Herreros clocked the third fastest time for the women, while Remi Gauvin rounded out an all-Canadian men’s podium.

Results:

Women

1st. Ella CONOLLY
2nd. Noga KOREM
3rd. Flo ESPINEIRA
Men

1st. Jesse MELAMED
2nd. Remi GAUVIN
3rd. Lif RODGERS

U21 Women

1st. Elly HOSKIN
2nd. Geza RODGERS
3rd. Hannah GILLCRIST
U21 Men

1st. Nicolas BROCHET
2nd. Joe MILLINGTON
3rd. Jacob QUIST


Full results are available here.



Women

photo

Men

photo
photo

U21 Women

photo

U21 Men

photo
photo


