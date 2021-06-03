Results: Catherine Pendrel & Gerhard Kerschbaumer Take Wins at Round 4 of the 2021 Internazionali D'Italia Series

Jun 3, 2021
by Ed Spratt  


As the World Cup returns next week in Leogang, some of the top riders were in attendance at the third round of the 2021 Internazionali D'Italia series for another chance to practice between the tape. In the Elite Men's race, Gerhard Kerschbaumer came out on top, with Simone Avondetto coming across the line 38 seconds back.

For the Elite Women, Catherine Pendrel had an incredible race as she just beat out fellow Canadian Sandra Walter by eight seconds. Check out the full results below.



Results:


Open Men:

1st. Gerhard Kerschbaumer: 1:36:25
2nd. Simone Avondetto: +38
3rd. Martin Vidaurre: +1:02
4th. Andreas Vittone: +1:49
5th. Anton Sintsov: +2:30


Open Women:

1st. Catherine Pendrel: 1:40:26
2nd. Sandra Walter: +8
3rd. Chiara Teocchi: +1:22
4th. Eva Lechner: +2:39
5th. Martina Berta: +3:40



Full Results:

Open Men:


Open Women:




