close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Results: Charlie Hatton & Stacey Fisher Win Round 1 of the British National DH Series at Rheola

Apr 18, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the first round of the 2022 British DH National Series at Rheola with top UK talent getting between the tape.

In the Elite Women's race, Stacey Fisher took a huge win of over 16 seconds on Natasha Bradley with Anna Craig completing the top three 23 seconds off the pace. For the Elite Men, Charlie Hatton just took the win by a tiny 0.12 seconds on Christopher Philogene. Matt Walker crossed the line third, 0.48 back and was the only other rider to come within four seconds of Charlie Hatton.

Check out the full results below.

Results:


Elite Men:

1st. Charlie Hatton: 2:37.812
2nd. Christopher Philogene: +0.12
3rd. Matt Walker: +0.48
4th. Joe Breeden: +4,17
5th. Luke Williamson: +5.79


Elite Women:

1st. Stacey Fisher: 3:19.484
2nd. Natasha Bradley: +16.44
3rd. Anna Craig: +23.78
4th. Meghan Flanagan: +24.93
5th. Aston Tutt: +31.77


Full Results:

Elite Men

Elite Women


You can check out all the categories here.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Results British National Dh DH Racing


Must Read This Week
SRAM Quietly Launches New DB8 Mineral Oil Brakes
78445 views
Tech Briefing: Brand New DH Bikes, Dropper Posts, Knee Pads, & More - April 2022
45184 views
The Final Round of Randoms - Sea Otter 2022
42390 views
Video: 5 New Bikes with Prototype Suspension, 3D-Printed Frame Parts & Integrated Telemetry - Sea Otter 2022
41738 views
The Ultimate Recap of Sea Otter 2022
39981 views
Review: Last Tarvo - A Sub-30-Pound Enduro Bike
37925 views
Review: EXT Arma Downhill Coil Shock
33949 views
Video: Aaron Gwin's Massive Crash from the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
32061 views

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 Men’s full results start with no8?
  • 1 0
 Good spot! It should be fixed now.
  • 1 0
 Good to see Taylor Vernon running well again....

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008046
Mobile Version of Website