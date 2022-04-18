Results: Charlie Hatton & Stacey Fisher Win Round 1 of the British National DH Series at Rheola

Results:



Elite Men:



1st. Charlie Hatton: 2:37.812

2nd. Christopher Philogene: +0.12

3rd. Matt Walker: +0.48

4th. Joe Breeden: +4,17

5th. Luke Williamson: +5.79





Elite Women:



1st. Stacey Fisher: 3:19.484

2nd. Natasha Bradley: +16.44

3rd. Anna Craig: +23.78

4th. Meghan Flanagan: +24.93

5th. Aston Tutt: +31.77





The results are in from the first round of the 2022 British DH National Series at Rheola with top UK talent getting between the tape.In the Elite Women's race, Stacey Fisher took a huge win of over 16 seconds on Natasha Bradley with Anna Craig completing the top three 23 seconds off the pace. For the Elite Men, Charlie Hatton just took the win by a tinyseconds on Christopher Philogene. Matt Walker crossed the line third,back and was the only other rider to come within four seconds of Charlie Hatton.Check out the full results below.