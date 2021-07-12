Results: Cody Kelley & Amy Morrison Win U.S. Enduro National Championship

Jul 12, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Cody Kelley and reigning national champ Amy Morrison took the men's and women's wins at the U.S. National Championship enduro in Winter Park, Colorado. "The relief that came in knowing I won was awesome," Amy wrote in a race report. "I know my riding has been getting better every year and I felt very confident this race was one I could win. After a very rough race at China Peak battling a cold and newly broken finger after struggling with crashes at Silver Mountain for two 2nd place finishes, I wanted to piece together the riding I know I am capable of on the national stage."

Check out the full results below.

Results:


Men:

1st. Cody Kelley 17:25.6
2nd. Mitch Ropelato 17:32.6
3rd. Trevor McCutcheon 17:52.4
4th. Jake Smith 18:04.2
5th. Warren Kneiss 18:04.6


Women:

1st. Amy Morrison 20:11.0
2nd. Porsha Murdock 20:41.0
3rd. Lia Westermann 20:42.6
4th. Becky Gardner 20:45.1
5th. Kera Linn 21:11.0


Full Results:

Women:

Men:

Amy Morrison Wins 2021 National Enduro Championships
Photo: Matt Jones



13 Comments

  • 5 0
 Am I reading that right? Bottom pic, sexy raw alloy bike is a Fuji? Woah! Didn’t expect that. Looks very nice
  • 1 0
 They also low-key dropped a new website and merch with some insanely cool retro logos.
  • 1 0
 Yep. You should check out the geo chart as well. They're legit. Amy was on the Vital Podcast and was talking about the bike. Evidently Fuji bike has some seriously badass engineers that know their thing. They were ramping up and about to produce, and then the parent company got sold and then COVID... so yeah.
  • 1 0
 Is Cody Kelly no longer doing EWS?
  • 2 0
 Not last weekend
