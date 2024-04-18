Watch
Results: Cody Kelly & Rae Morrison Win 2024 Sea Otter Enduro
Apr 18, 2024
by
Sarah Moore
17 Comments
Elite Women
1st.
Rae Morrison: 9:47.78
2nd.
Julie Duvert: 9:56.22
3rd.
Porscha Murdock 9:58.48
4th.
Kera Linn: 10:26.22
5th.
Becky Gardner 10:35.14
Elite Men
1st.
Cody Kelly: 8:39.02
2nd.
Jake Keller 8:45.47
3rd.
Nikolas Nestoroff 8:47.25
4th.
Colton Peterson 8:48.51
5th.
Bailey Christie 8:57.25
Elite Women
Elite Men
Racing and Events
Enduro Racing
Results
Sea Otter 2024
sarahmoore
Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,349 articles
17 Comments
Score
Time
7
0
suspended-flesh
FL
(18 hours ago)
As a local, this was the flattest enduro course on the planet.
[Reply]
3
0
Dustfarter
(10 hours ago)
Spencer Rathcamp raced it on a XC bike ( Epic Evo)
[Reply]
2
2
Dtower92
(9 hours ago)
My buddy was there racing. Said the course was complete garbage as usual. They should just run them twice on the DH course and twice on the DS course, and add that shit up. Quit using xc trails.
[Reply]
1
1
generictrailrider
(9 hours ago)
If it was so bad (which it isn’t) then why did your “buddy” enter in the first place?
[Reply]
2
0
yuroshek
(11 hours ago)
What were the other stage times? I only see stage 1? LOL Congrats Cody!
[Reply]
1
0
kingdick
FL
(7 hours ago)
Good to see furgus Ryan doing his finest work .
[Reply]
1
0
BetterRide
(2 hours ago)
Nice work, Cody!
[Reply]
1
3
Jaybirdy
(19 hours ago)
Soo tight at the top enduro men’s times.. Cody put on the afterburners but the rest of the men were picking it off!
[Reply]
1
1
Tigergoosebumps
(11 hours ago)
Endurbrobrah!
[Reply]
1
4
somebody-else
FL
(14 hours ago)
How tf is Cody 30? Congrats old man! LOL
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
3
8
hohmskullkrishten
(18 hours ago)
Americans ready to fully dominate ews this year on every continent, don't say you where not warned.
[Reply]
7
1
poncho467
(17 hours ago)
You where not warned
[Reply]
7
0
powturn
FL
(16 hours ago)
No one in last year's top 25 showed up?
[Reply]
6
1
WarOnErrorism
(16 hours ago)
Where were you when wherewithal was wedded with wit? Warn wayward fingers from touching keyboard 'till you've acquired them.
[Reply]
1
0
diabsoule
(12 hours ago)
@poncho467
: lol!
[Reply]
1
0
MOBrules
FL
(11 hours ago)
@WarOnErrorism
: Come on now, he was hohmskulled.
[Reply]
1
0
hohmskullkrishten
(10 hours ago)
@powturn
: Cause they where scared of da mericans.
[Reply]
