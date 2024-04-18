Results: Cody Kelly & Rae Morrison Win 2024 Sea Otter Enduro

Apr 18, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
Elite Women

1st. Rae Morrison: 9:47.78
2nd. Julie Duvert: 9:56.22
3rd. Porscha Murdock 9:58.48
4th. Kera Linn: 10:26.22
5th. Becky Gardner 10:35.14

Elite Men

1st. Cody Kelly: 8:39.02
2nd. Jake Keller 8:45.47
3rd. Nikolas Nestoroff 8:47.25
4th. Colton Peterson 8:48.51
5th. Bailey Christie 8:57.25


Elite Women
photo

Elite Men
photo
photo
photo


17 Comments
  • 7 0
 As a local, this was the flattest enduro course on the planet.
  • 3 0
 Spencer Rathcamp raced it on a XC bike ( Epic Evo)
  • 2 2
 My buddy was there racing. Said the course was complete garbage as usual. They should just run them twice on the DH course and twice on the DS course, and add that shit up. Quit using xc trails.
  • 1 1
 If it was so bad (which it isn’t) then why did your “buddy” enter in the first place?
  • 2 0
 What were the other stage times? I only see stage 1? LOL Congrats Cody!
  • 1 0
 Good to see furgus Ryan doing his finest work .
  • 1 0
 Nice work, Cody!
  • 1 3
 Soo tight at the top enduro men’s times.. Cody put on the afterburners but the rest of the men were picking it off!
  • 1 1
 Endurbrobrah!
  • 1 4
 How tf is Cody 30? Congrats old man! LOL
