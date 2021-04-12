Results: Copa Catalana DH - 4 Riders Bike Park

Results:



Elite Women:



1st. Marine Cabirou: 2:07.79

2nd. Telma Torregrosa Sancho: +16.93

3rd. Noga Korem: +21.19

4th. Elisabeth Guillén Mateos: +51.72

5th. Rosi Martínez Pérez: +1:01.90





Elite Men:



1st. Thibaut Daprela: 1:49.91

2nd. Dylan Levesque: +4.12

3rd. Martin Maes: +5.21

4th. Amaury Pierron: +5.44

5th. Ignasi Jorba Prats: +5.76







Junior Women:



1st. Aina Gonzalez Grimau: 2:13.56

2nd. Mireia Pi Madrenas: +28.87

3rd. Lara Saumell: +29.12





Junior Men:



1st. Pau Menoyo Busquets: 1:49.21

2nd. Ethan Craick: +5.05

3rd. Tom Guillo: +7.69

4th. Loic Martin: +8.08

5th. Pau Bertran Laiglesia: +14.63





Full Results:

Women (Elite/Junior/Master):

Top 50 Elite Men:

Junior Men:

The European DH race season kicks off with another stacked line up of World Cup riders for the Copa Catalana at 4 Riders Bike Park. Before the Elite Men's race, a patch of rain made the track a tricky challenge for the final runs. Despite the conditions, Thibaut Daprela came out on top, with Dylan Levesque coming across the line four seconds back in 2nd place. Junior rider Pau Menoyo Busquets set the fastest time of the day with a 1:49.21,seconds ahead of Daprela.For the Elite Women, Marine Cabirou took the top spot with Telma Torregrosa Sancho in 2nd and EWS racer Noga Korem rounding out the top three just over 21 seconds behind the fastest time. Check out the full results below.