Results: Copa Catalana Internacional 2021 - Banyoles

Feb 28, 2021
by Ed Spratt  


The international XC race season saw one of the first international events of the year at the Copa Catalana Internacional with a stacked field of the world's best. In the Elite Men's race, Victor Koretzky beat out his KMC-Orbea teammate Thomas Litscher for the top step of the podium. David Valero crossed the line third seven seconds off the lead. For the Elite Women, it was another teammate one-two finish when Evie Richards secured a 20 seconds lead on Yolanda Neff.

In the U23 racing, Jofre Cullell and Ronja Eibl pulled out huge leads as they kicked off the season with early wins. Check out the full results below.



Results:


Elite Men:

1st. Victor Koretzky: 1:23:23
2nd. Thomas Litscher: +2
3rd. David Valero: +7
4th. Maxime Marotte: +10
5th. Vlad Dascalu: +13


Elite Women:

1st. Evie Richards: 1:19:52
2nd. Yolanda Neff: +21
3rd. Elisabeth Brandau: +26
4th. Rocio Del Alba Garcia: +47
5th. Lena Gerault: +1:34



U23 Men:

1st. Jofre Cullell: 1:24:34
2nd. Mathis Azzaro: +1:03
3rd. Axel Roudil Cortinat: +2:33
4th. Benjamin Le: +4:38
5th. Didac Carvacho: +4:39


U23 Women:

1st. Ronja Eibl: 1:23:50
2nd. Ana Santos: +2:16
3rd. Raquel Queirós: +4:29
4th. Lucía Gomez: +5:04
5th. Nuria Bosch: +6:07



Full Results:

Top 50 Elite Men:


Elite Women:


Top 30 U23 Men:


U23 Women:




