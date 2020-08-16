Results: Coulanges and Nicole Win French Cup DH #2 - Les 2 Alpes

Aug 16, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
It was the first outing on track for Myriam Nicole in her freshly acquired rainbow stripes. She will be third from last down the hill tomorrow.

Results are in from the second French Cup of the year and home riders came out on top despite a field stacked with international World Cup talent.

Men:

1. Benoit Coulanges
2. Hugo Frixtalon
3. Loris Vergier
4. Baptiste Pierron
5. Remi Thirion


Women

1. Myriam Nicole
2. Camille Balanche
3. Melanie Chappaz
4. Agnes Delest
5.Mathilde Bernard



Full results, here.

Les 2 Alpes Bike Park

5 Comments

  • 2 0
 Seriously impressive from Coulanges
  • 4 3
 Social distancing! Vive la France!
  • 1 0
 Danny?
  • 1 0
 196. of 198 don't know why....
Minnaar is 98.

Results here:
ete.les2alpes.com/fr/les-temps-forts/coupe-de-france-vtt-skf.html
  • 1 0
 Danny crashed

Post a Comment



