EVENTS

Results: Cranworx Les Gets Slopestyle - Crankworx Les Gets 2017

Jun 18, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Crankworx Les Gets 2017

Results
slopestyle results les gets crankworx 2017

ME[/PI]NTIONS: @officialcrankwo[/PI]rx


Must Read This Week
Scott Genius 2018 - First Ride
88322 views
Brandon Semenuk: Simplicity - Video
79253 views
2 Reasons Why Your Disc Brakes Don't Work
73198 views
Fox Float DPX2 Shock - First Ride
64789 views
NS Snabb Plus 1 – Review
50430 views
WynTV: How Did Gwin Do it? - Leogang DH World Cup 2017
48506 views
Staff Rides - Mike Levy's Rocky Mountain Element
43822 views
Logan Peat: Dirt Waves - Video
42536 views

10 Comments

  • + 9
 2 pedalslips from rheeder, still winning. Emil's run was a banger and so smooth, he's my winner.
  • + 1
 Seriously. Smooth as butter, more tricks...how the hell does Rhedder take the win?
  • + 1
 yeah, i wonder why. last year's judging was they'd deduct 20 points for a pedal slip. maybe they changed it now? totally inconsistent, i say.
  • + 5
 nyquist you animal
  • + 2
 his 3 kids must be proud !
  • + 2
 where was brandon ?
  • + 1
 jakub vencl not competing ?
  • + 1
 Where's rogi
  • + 1
 crashed the last jump attempting to do twister.
  • + 1
 Way to go Nyquist!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.025643
Mobile Version of Website