Results: Cranworx Les Gets Slopestyle - Crankworx Les Gets 2017
Jun 18, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Results
10 Comments
Score
Time
+ 9
lizkyh
(45 mins ago)
2 pedalslips from rheeder, still winning. Emil's run was a banger and so smooth, he's my winner.
[Reply]
+ 1
ADGproductions
(6 mins ago)
Seriously. Smooth as butter, more tricks...how the hell does Rhedder take the win?
[Reply]
+ 1
fatfingur
(3 mins ago)
yeah, i wonder why. last year's judging was they'd deduct 20 points for a pedal slip. maybe they changed it now? totally inconsistent, i say.
[Reply]
+ 5
gclarida
(1 hours ago)
nyquist you animal
[Reply]
+ 2
RedBurn
(1 hours ago)
his 3 kids must be proud !
[Reply]
+ 2
Bear74
(31 mins ago)
where was brandon ?
[Reply]
+ 1
trauty
(43 mins ago)
jakub vencl not competing ?
[Reply]
+ 1
chyu
(13 mins ago)
Where's rogi
[Reply]
+ 1
fatfingur
(3 mins ago)
crashed the last jump attempting to do twister.
[Reply]
+ 1
scotttherider
(48 mins ago)
Way to go Nyquist!
[Reply]
