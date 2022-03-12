Final Results: Dakotah Norton & Kailey Skelton Win the 2022 Tennessee National DH

Following difficult weather conditions overnight and to ensure the safety of everyone involved it was decided to cancel finals for the 2022 Tennessee National DH. This means that for the elite categories the racing has been decided based on Friday's seeding runs. For the Elite Men, Dakotah Norton dominated the field taking a lead of over six seconds on Austin Dooley. Aaron Gwin had some issues during his run and crossed the line in 12th place. For the Women it was Kailey Skelton who came out on top with a tiny gap back to Frida Ronning in 2nd and Gracey Hemstreet completed the top three.
Check out the full results from the first round of the USDH series below.
Results:
Elite Men:
1st. Dakotah Norton: 2:25.02
2nd. Austin Dooley: 2:31.69
3rd. Nikolas Nestoroff: 2:31.85
4th. Seth Sherlock: 2:34.63
5th. Steven Walton: 2:35.26
Elite Women:
1st. Kailey Skelton: 2:57.59
2nd. Frida Ronning: 2:58.14
3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: 3:01.52
4th. Rachel Pageau: 3:18.52
5th. Ella Erickson: 3:24.14
Full Results:Elite MenElite Women
More results can be found here
.
54 Comments
But to be fair, it does look like quiet a bit of snow on windrocks insta story
instagram.com/stories/aarongwin1/2792342682550129255
Totally different bikes, with completely different kinematics.
What about Juniors?
Post a Comment