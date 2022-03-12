close
Final Results: Dakotah Norton & Kailey Skelton Win the 2022 Tennessee National DH

Mar 12, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Following difficult weather conditions overnight and to ensure the safety of everyone involved it was decided to cancel finals for the 2022 Tennessee National DH. This means that for the elite categories the racing has been decided based on Friday's seeding runs. For the Elite Men, Dakotah Norton dominated the field taking a lead of over six seconds on Austin Dooley. Aaron Gwin had some issues during his run and crossed the line in 12th place. For the Women it was Kailey Skelton who came out on top with a tiny gap back to Frida Ronning in 2nd and Gracey Hemstreet completed the top three.

Check out the full results from the first round of the USDH series below.


Results:


Elite Men:

1st. Dakotah Norton: 2:25.02
2nd. Austin Dooley: 2:31.69
3rd. Nikolas Nestoroff: 2:31.85
4th. Seth Sherlock: 2:34.63
5th. Steven Walton: 2:35.26


Elite Women:

1st. Kailey Skelton: 2:57.59
2nd. Frida Ronning: 2:58.14
3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: 3:01.52
4th. Rachel Pageau: 3:18.52
5th. Ella Erickson: 3:24.14



Full Results:

Elite Men


Elite Women



More results can be found here.

54 Comments

  • 58 0
 Thank you to everyone who is supportive and understanding to the situation. Our team, myself, and my family have poured our heart into the event and our downhill community. We are putting in 100% effort to salvage the rest of the festival and get our amateur downhill and Enduro racers the opportunity to compete.
  • 28 0
 YT somehow really stretching their marketing dollars here for Dak to show up on the results sheet as “the YT mob” instead of intense ….
  • 7 0
 They had Christopher Walken call in a favor.
  • 1 0
 Was Dak on the new high pivot proto?
  • 3 0
 @stiksandstones: Yes and he just got it this week
  • 1 0
 LOL
  • 13 0
 Really Bummed for Rachel Pageau, she dropped her chain early into her run and still managed 4th. She seems like someone to watch this season. Seems to be really getting after it!
  • 9 0
 Looks like Dak is getting along nicely with the new Intense design proto he just got this week. Great sign. Gwin splits were good until the flat.
  • 8 1
 Better break out those ski bikes for finals... word has it they got 9 inches of snow over night.
  • 21 1
 9 inches? Must have been a man who measured it
But to be fair, it does look like quiet a bit of snow on windrocks insta story
  • 1 0
 Probably ha, read it off the comments section of their post. However it was a chick that posted it I believe, and usually they don’t over exaggerate on their inch measurements.....unless.....
  • 1 0
 Looks like 4-5 inches?

instagram.com/stories/aarongwin1/2792342682550129255
  • 4 0
 DHing on ski bikes - now that would be something.
  • 5 0
 @hamncheez: man, those pits… and the park is still telling people not to even come because the road isn’t safe. Guessing downed trees on top of the snow since they mentioned high winds. Not sure how you run a race like that.
  • 14 0
 @seriously... pits are wrecked.. I wonder if YT will warranty their own tents, or just offer a “crash replacement” at full price.
  • 2 0
 Ya crazy weather in the whole area. Had my tornado alarm go off while it was snowing about an hour south of there.
  • 2 0
 @bashhard: Looks like wet and heavy snow. Might have been 9 inches that fell on warm ground and melted and compacted.
  • 3 0
 I swear the seasons have shifted a bit to being a month or so later than normal. Super hot summer like falls, and now a snowstorm covering the east in March. Similar trends noticed in surfing. Fall swells are kinda nonexistent and the winter swells are coming much later. Weird.
  • 5 1
 Over on the green site there are tons of pics of the Intense Mulally bike without a cover.
  • 22 0
 Do you mean Vital MTB, the home of American DH?
  • 2 1
 If you mean they both have a shock and some way to actuate it, then I guess all bikes are the same??
Totally different bikes, with completely different kinematics.
  • 6 0
 Atta girl Gracey
  • 5 0
 Race cancelled. Dak is champion.
  • 5 0
 Get it Gracey! Can’t wait to see what she can do this year!
  • 4 1
 Looks like the Intense lads are feeling confident on their prototypes (with i-track suspension!). Congratulations to Dak for taking the win!
  • 3 2
 Are the KHS riders on actual KHS bikes or Treks again? If they are on KHS do they have a high pivot yet? If not, what are they waiting for?
  • 3 0
 They seem to be continuing their program of sticking KHS stickers on treks... I don't really get it.
  • 9 0
 Taking the “looks like a session” one step further.
  • 1 0
 @TheBearDen: KHS is also in the distribution business like QBP and Hawley
  • 1 0
 Looking at Kailey's frame in her pics, it sure doesn't look like a Trek. That said, looking at Nik's bit, it sure does.
  • 6 1
 Nik and Steven are on a trek, kaileys in a KHs, and Nate is on a mondraker @RCederholm:
  • 1 0
 @Dawchurch: Wow....that is crazy.
  • 1 0
 My heart just really hopes that’s true! Love the weather in these parts
  • 1 0
 Hell yeah!! My boy Dak starting the year w the right foot!!
  • 1 0
 DAK ATTACK!
What about Juniors?
  • 1 0
 *Tennessee - my bad
  • 6 8
 What United States Minor Outlying Island is Gwin residing on these days??
  • 5 0
 He's no longer Going for 6 from the mysterious SoCal Q stronghold known as the Inland Empire. Murieta, CA (Riverside County), to be precise. Seems he moved to the more remote state of Tennesee. The Southeast still supports DH racing, it seems.
  • 1 0
 @suspended-flesh: he moved because of politics?
  • 1 0
 @DHhack: He's got his McMansion in CA still, a place in Bozeman, MT, and a place near Windrock, TN.
  • 4 1
 @DHhack: No politics needed. The Knoxville-Asheville area has a solid case for the best place in the country to train WC DH. Politics may play a role but the end result just makes professional sense.
  • 1 0
 @DHhack: No, def not.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



