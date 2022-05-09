Results: Danny Hart & Nina Hoffmann Win Round 2 of the British National DH Series at Fort William

May 9, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the second round of the 2022 British DH National Series at Fort William with top World Cup racers getting between the tape.

Nina Hoffmann took the win in the Elite Women's racing with a sizeable almost seven-second gap back to Vali Höll in 2nd. Veronika Widmann wrapped up the top three and was the only other Elite Woman to come within ten seconds of Nina's winning run. In the Elite Men's race Danny Hart just took the win with Laurie Greenland just being beaten to the top spot by 0.45 seconds. Matt Walker completed the top three with Loris Vergier being over three seconds back in fourth place.

Check out the full results below.

Results:


Elite Men:

1st. Danny Hart: 4:34.564
2nd. Laurie Greenland: +0.45
3rd. Matt Walker: +1.63
4th. Loris Vergier: +3.35
5th. Andreas Kolb: +3.46


Elite Women:

1st. Nina Hoffmann: 5:18.048
2nd. Vali Höll: +6.91
3rd. Veronika Widmann: +8.42
4th. Mikayla Parton: +13.49
5th. Mille Johnset: +25.94



Junior Men:

1st. Jordan Williams: 4:34.939
2nd. Jackson Goldstone: +8.72
3rd. William Brodie: +17.57
4th. Ryan Pinkerton: +19.42
5th. Toby Driscoll: +23.84


Junior Women:

1st. Phoebe Gale: 5:32.626
2nd. Aimi Kenyon: +18.96
3rd. Bethany Mccully: +53.08
4th. Nina-Yves Cameron: +54.60
5th. Carrie Copson: +2:14.06


Full Results:

Elite Men

Elite Women

Junior Men

Junior Women


You can check out all the categories here.



4 Comments

 Jordan Williams would have been 2nd in the men's field. That is incredible
 Incredible result from both of them, let's hope they can hold it together for the main event... timed training at the World Cup in a few weeks!
 Nina hoffman, lets go!
 Brava Veronica!





