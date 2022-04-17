Results: Darkfest 2022

King & Queen

Chelsea Kimball

Bienvenido Aguado

Kenda Best Trick

Vero Sandler

Adolf Silva

Spank Bikes Best Whip

Kaos Seagrave

NS Bikes Stay True Award

Casey Brown

Tom Isted

Five Ten Moment Award

Sam Hodgson

Vision Moment

Robin Goomes

After some massive sends the results are in from Darkfest 2022 with Chelsea Kimball and Bienvenido Aguado taking home the King and Queen titles. Check out some of the other awards from this year's event below.