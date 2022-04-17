Results: Darkfest 2022

After some massive sends the results are in from Darkfest 2022 with Chelsea Kimball and Bienvenido Aguado taking home the King and Queen titles. Check out some of the other awards from this year's event below. King & QueenChelsea Kimball
Bienvenido Aguado
Kenda Best TrickVero Sandler
Adolf Silva
Spank Bikes Best WhipKaos Seagrave
Vero Sandler
NS Bikes Stay True AwardCasey Brown
Tom Isted
Five Ten Moment AwardSam Hodgson
Vision MomentRobin Goomes
And this is why you just do whatever the f*ck you want as an event organizer and stop worrying so much. Let's just be blessed there is stuff like Loosefest where you get a lot of footage, Darkfest where you get a lot of clips and behind the scenes stuff, and then some smaller fest sessions stuff where they put a lot of effort into one smaller high quality edit.
Cringe press releases or not, it's still painfully obvious this is a sick fest event. Turning up your nose and saying 'theyre not fest anymore' isn't going to stop people from seeing it as clearly a part of the fest mentality and fest media rounds. Couldn't just live and let live knowing somebody did something a little different. MTBers be like 'lets enjoy riding bikes', fest guys be like 'but not like that...'
