Results: Darkfest 2022

Apr 17, 2022
by Ed Spratt  


After some massive sends the results are in from Darkfest 2022 with Chelsea Kimball and Bienvenido Aguado taking home the King and Queen titles. Check out some of the other awards from this year's event below.

King & Queen

Chelsea Kimball
Bienvenido Aguado


Kenda Best Trick

Vero Sandler
Adolf Silva


Spank Bikes Best Whip

Kaos Seagrave
Vero Sandler


NS Bikes Stay True Award

Casey Brown
Tom Isted


Five Ten Moment Award

Sam Hodgson


Vision Moment

Robin Goomes



Darkfest


8 Comments

  • 4 1
 Love the comments. "Too much coverage." "Not enough coverage."

And this is why you just do whatever the f*ck you want as an event organizer and stop worrying so much. Let's just be blessed there is stuff like Loosefest where you get a lot of footage, Darkfest where you get a lot of clips and behind the scenes stuff, and then some smaller fest sessions stuff where they put a lot of effort into one smaller high quality edit.

Cringe press releases or not, it's still painfully obvious this is a sick fest event. Turning up your nose and saying 'theyre not fest anymore' isn't going to stop people from seeing it as clearly a part of the fest mentality and fest media rounds. Couldn't just live and let live knowing somebody did something a little different. MTBers be like 'lets enjoy riding bikes', fest guys be like 'but not like that...'
  • 2 0
 Where in the world have you seen people complaining about too much coverage?
  • 4 0
 Congrats to all winners and especially Vero (2 awards), but even the Brazil XC World Cup had better coverage than this event.
  • 8 2
 Fest series overall are known for their limited coverage. Sam does a great job covering the whole thing on his YouTube Chanel!
  • 1 0
 @pastaman23: Darkfest isn’t part of the fest series anymore. But yeah, turns out freeriders are too cool for social media
  • 4 5
 So much prefer the way the fest series just put out an edit rather than bombard social media with insta clips every moment . Not taking anything away from amazing riders at a RAD event but can see why they parted ways. So many insta posts it almost boring
  • 1 0
 I prefer that too. Especially because I don’t use social media and wouldn’t see any of the highlight reels otherwise
  • 2 1
 ... And Dark fest is not part of the Fest series anymore...

Post a Comment



