King & Queen

Robin Goomes

Tom Isted

Best Moment

Vinny Armstrong

Tom Isted/Sam Hodgson

Spank Bikes Best Whip

Vinny Armstrong

Kade Edwards

GoPro Best Line

Bienvenido Aguado

Kenda Tires Mind Bender Award

Robin Goomes

Kurtis Downs

After some massive sends the results are in from Darkfest 2023 with Robin Goomes and Tom Isted taking home the King and Queen titles. Check out some of the other awards from this year's event below.