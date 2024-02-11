Results: Darkfest 2024

Feb 11, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

After some massive sends the results are in from Darkfest 2024 with Vaea Verbeeck and Elias Ruso taking home the King and Queen titles. Check out some of the other awards from this year's event below.


King & Queen

Vaea Verbeeck
Elias Ruso


Best Moment

Tom Isted's 110ft flip on his first drop
Robin Goomes and Harriet Burbidge-Smith's flip train on the step up


Spank Bikes Best Whip

Vinny Armstrong
Dan Paley


GoPro Best Line

Bienvenido Aguado


Pinkeye VisionBiggest Burke Award

Vero Sandler


Kenda Tires Mind Bender Award

Kurtis Downs


Dan Paley sadly had a horrific crash during the final day and is currently undergoing reconstruction surgery to fix his ankle. A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover his medical bills here. We wish Dan all the best for his surgery and recovery.



