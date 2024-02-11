Results: Darkfest 2024

After some massive sends the results are in from Darkfest 2024 with Vaea Verbeeck and Elias Ruso taking home the King and Queen titles. Check out some of the other awards from this year's event below.
King & QueenVaea Verbeeck
Elias Ruso
Best MomentTom Isted's 110ft flip on his first drop
Robin Goomes and Harriet Burbidge-Smith's flip train on the step up
Spank Bikes Best WhipVinny Armstrong
Dan Paley
GoPro Best LineBienvenido Aguado
Pinkeye VisionBiggest Burke AwardVero Sandler
Kenda Tires Mind Bender AwardKurtis Downs
Dan Paley sadly had a horrific crash during the final day and is currently undergoing reconstruction surgery to fix his ankle. A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover his medical bills here
. We wish Dan all the best for his surgery and recovery.
BTW am I the only one wondering who the goal audience is? Just Social Media Videos and nothing Else? Still don‘t underdtand the judging anyway, but thats the same for me on other slopestyle Events, that‘s why I am also not into them. Especially singe it seems to be Spin for the win. Looking all the asthetics of the sport…