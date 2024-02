Results: Darkfest 2024

King & Queen

Vaea Verbeeck

Elias Ruso

Best Moment

Tom Isted's 110ft flip on his first drop

Robin Goomes and Harriet Burbidge-Smith's flip train on the step up

Spank Bikes Best Whip

Vinny Armstrong

Dan Paley

GoPro Best Line

Bienvenido Aguado

Pinkeye VisionBiggest Burke Award

Vero Sandler

Kenda Tires Mind Bender Award

Kurtis Downs

After some massive sends the results are in from Darkfest 2024 with Vaea Verbeeck and Elias Ruso taking home the King and Queen titles. Check out some of the other awards from this year's event below.Dan Paley sadly had a horrific crash during the final day and is currently undergoing reconstruction surgery to fix his ankle. A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover his medical bills here . We wish Dan all the best for his surgery and recovery.