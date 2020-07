Results: Silver Star Downhill - Crankworx Summer Series

Your women's podium

Elite Women

Your men's podium

Elite Men

Overall leaders Vaea Verbeeck and Finn Iles take another win apiece, but there were some exciting shake ups to the rest of the podium! Here's who stood on the podium after some tight racing.1. Vaea Verbeeck2. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau3. Miranda Miller1. Finn Iles2. Kasper Wooley3. Brett RheederFull results coming soon.Check out the schedule in the Pinkbike Primer and stay glued to our Instagram for live updates. We'll also have more videos and photo epics coming to the homepage soon.