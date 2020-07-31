Results: Silver Star Downhill - Crankworx Summer Series

Jul 31, 2020
Finn Iles take his second win of the CLIF Crankworx Summer Series and leads all male riders in the standings.

Overall leaders Vaea Verbeeck and Finn Iles take another win apiece, but there were some exciting shake ups to the rest of the podium! Here's who stood on the podium after some tight racing.


Your women's podium


Elite Women

1. Vaea Verbeeck
2. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau
3. Miranda Miller


Your men's podium


Elite Men

1. Finn Iles
2. Kasper Wooley
3. Brett Rheeder



Full results coming soon.


Check out the schedule in the Pinkbike Primer and stay glued to our Instagram for live updates. We'll also have more videos and photo epics coming to the homepage soon.



17 Comments

  • 22 0
 #Brett4WC
  • 1 0
 #Brett4worldducks 3
  • 10 0
 Not to be a dink, but the photo shows the slalom results, not the DH.
  • 7 0
 Hahah I laughed at that. Its amazing now in 2020....you need to have a disclaimer for any comment that's not outright cheerleading
  • 8 1
 Kasper getting it done on the enduro bike is very impressive. If he keeps this up, wouldn't be surprised if a few WC DH teams reached out for next year.
  • 3 0
 no doubt. that kid is stupid fast. 2nd on a single crown behind Iles and ahead of Rheeder....WUT?
  • 1 1
 Ya thats insane with legit wc downhillers in the mix like Mark Wallace and McDowell. Not sure how close he was to Finn but not having a dh bike is a definite disadvantage. The only real pedal section is short
  • 7 0
 Just a comment about Brett coming 3rd. You're welcome Eddie
  • 7 1
 Its almost the Canadian version of the superbowl. Canada wins almost every race.
  • 2 0
 like watching the Olympics on CBC
  • 3 0
 @fastford337: Or anything ever in the USA #freedom
  • 3 0
 Finn Iles wraps up the series title in the first event?
  • 1 0
 He got second in slalom and won the enduro
  • 4 2
 Cam - please take over commentating on world cups. Thx
  • 2 0
 yeah Kasper! love the dudes style
  • 2 0
 ALN Beer
  • 1 0
 Brett is a "Rocket Power" of MTB!

Post a Comment



