Results: Silver Star Downhill - Crankworx Summer Series

Overall leaders Vaea Verbeeck and Finn Iles take another win apiece, but there were some exciting shake ups to the rest of the podium! Here's who stood on the podium after some tight racing. Elite Women
1. Vaea Verbeeck
2. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau
3. Miranda Miller Elite Men
1. Finn Iles
2. Kasper Wooley
3. Brett Rheeder
Full results coming soon.
