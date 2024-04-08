Results: DH Des Roches 2024

The results are in from the DH Des Roches with some top World Cup racers getting between the tape for some early season racing in Saint-Dié-Des-Vosges, France.

Check out who went fastest and the full results below.


Elite Men

1st. Benoit Coulanges: 2:05.290
2nd. Antoine Pierron: 2:06.161
3rd. Loïc Bruni: 2:06.677
4th. Pau Menoyo: 2:07.301
5th. Thomas Estaque: 2:07.376

Fastest Splits:
Split 1: Rémi Thirion: 51.27
Final Split: Loïc Bruni: 1:13.32



Elite Women

1st. Camille Balanche: 2:30.524
2nd. Gloria Scarsi: 2:30.666
3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 2:33.969
4th. Mille Johnset: 2:35.579
5th. Laura Simonin: 2:53.876

Fastest Splits:
Split 1: Camille Balanche: 1:02.15
Final Split: Gloria Scarsi: 1:28.09



Full Results

Elite Women


Top 25 Elite Men



You can view the full set of results for every category here.



