Results: DH Des Roches 2024

The results are in from the DH Des Roches with some top World Cup racers getting between the tape for some early season racing in Saint-Dié-Des-Vosges, France.Check out who went fastest and the full results below.Benoit Coulanges: 2:05.290Antoine Pierron: 2:06.161Loïc Bruni: 2:06.677Pau Menoyo: 2:07.301Thomas Estaque: 2:07.376Rémi Thirion: 51.27Loïc Bruni: 1:13.32Camille Balanche: 2:30.524Gloria Scarsi: 2:30.666Monika Hrastnik: 2:33.969Mille Johnset: 2:35.579Laura Simonin: 2:53.876Camille Balanche: 1:02.15Gloria Scarsi: 1:28.09You can view the full set of results for every category here