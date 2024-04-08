Results: DH Des Roches 2024

The results are in from the DH Des Roches with some top World Cup racers getting between the tape for some early season racing in Saint-Dié-Des-Vosges, France.
Check out who went fastest and the full results below.
Elite Men1st.
Benoit Coulanges: 2:05.2902nd.
Antoine Pierron: 2:06.1613rd.
Loïc Bruni: 2:06.6774th.
Pau Menoyo: 2:07.3015th.
Thomas Estaque: 2:07.376Fastest Splits:Split 1:
Rémi Thirion: 51.27Final Split:
Loïc Bruni: 1:13.32
Elite Women1st.
Camille Balanche: 2:30.5242nd.
Gloria Scarsi: 2:30.6663rd.
Monika Hrastnik: 2:33.9694th.
Mille Johnset: 2:35.5795th.
Laura Simonin: 2:53.876Fastest Splits:Split 1:
Camille Balanche: 1:02.15Final Split:
Gloria Scarsi: 1:28.09
Full ResultsElite WomenTop 25 Elite Men
You can view the full set of results for every category here
.