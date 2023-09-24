Watch
Results: DH Qualifying at the US Open 2023
Sep 24, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
3 Comments
The 2023 Fox US Open at Killington continues as riders got between the tape for seeding. Check out the results below.
Results:
Open Women
1st.
Aletha Ostgaard: 3:11.236
2nd.
Jill Kintner: 3:11.283
3rd.
Anna Newkirk: 3:11.928
4th.
Nina Hoffmann: 3:12.576
5th.
Sian A'Hern: 3:17.103
Open Men
1st.
Dakotah Norton: 2:42.159
2nd.
Asa Vermette: 2:45.611
3rd.
Luke Meier-Smith: 2:46.615
4th.
Jackson Goldstone: 2:47.577
5th.
Greg Minnaar: 2:48.146
Full Results:
Open Women
Open Men
Posted In:
Racing and Events
DH Racing
Results
US Open
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,724 articles
3 Comments
Score
Time
7
0
jonnycalder
(56 mins ago)
Steve Peat
[Reply]
2
0
Spesh1987
(24 mins ago)
Let's make every comment about Steve .
[Reply]
1
1
bikesandfun
(19 mins ago)
Nicholi Rogatkin
[Reply]
