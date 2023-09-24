Results: DH Qualifying at the US Open 2023

Sep 24, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The 2023 Fox US Open at Killington continues as riders got between the tape for seeding. Check out the results below.



Results:


Open Women

1st. Aletha Ostgaard: 3:11.236
2nd. Jill Kintner: 3:11.283
3rd. Anna Newkirk: 3:11.928
4th. Nina Hoffmann: 3:12.576
5th. Sian A'Hern: 3:17.103

Open Men

1st. Dakotah Norton: 2:42.159
2nd. Asa Vermette: 2:45.611
3rd. Luke Meier-Smith: 2:46.615
4th. Jackson Goldstone: 2:47.577
5th. Greg Minnaar: 2:48.146


Full Results:


Open Women

Open Men

