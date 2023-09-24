Results: DH Qualifying at the US Open 2023

Results:

Open Women



1st. Aletha Ostgaard: 3:11.236

2nd. Jill Kintner: 3:11.283

3rd. Anna Newkirk: 3:11.928

4th. Nina Hoffmann: 3:12.576

5th. Sian A'Hern: 3:17.103



Open Men



1st. Dakotah Norton: 2:42.159

2nd. Asa Vermette: 2:45.611

3rd. Luke Meier-Smith: 2:46.615

4th. Jackson Goldstone: 2:47.577

5th. Greg Minnaar: 2:48.146



The 2023 Fox US Open at Killington continues as riders got between the tape for seeding. Check out the results below.