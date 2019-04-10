Results: Downhill and XC - Oceania Cycling Championships

The XC and downhill Oceania champions were decided for 2019 last night and Jackson Frew, Sian A'Hern, Anton Cooper and Rebecca McConnell came out on top.Cross Country
Elite Men Cross-country
1st. Anton Cooper (New Zealand) 1:26.14
2nd. Ben Oliver (New Zealand) 1:27.02
3rd. Cameron Ivory (Australia) 1:27.40
Elite Women Cross-country
1st. Rebecca McConnell (Australia) 1:43.28
2nd. Holly Harris (Australia) 1:47.16
3rd. Josie Wilcox (New Zealand) 1:48.00
Full results here
.Downhill
Elite Men Downhill
1st. Jackson Frew (Australia) 3:27.155
2nd. Connor Fearon (Australia) 3:28.104
3rd. Ben Zwar (Australia) 3:29.104
Elite Women Downhill
1st. Sian A'Hern (Australia) 4:05.136
2nd. Tegan Molloy (Australia) 4:30.436
Full results here
.
Best example ever was that MadCatz Ironhorse team of 03/04. Roll call:
Nathan Rennie - 2003 WC Champ
Sam Hill - 2003 Junior Word Champion (with a crash), time was still good for a podium in elite
Bryn Atkinson - top WC and Norba results
Jared Graves - destroying WC and Norba 4X and downhill
All young Aussie pinners, dominating WC’s and Norba. Rennie soon moved to the Syndicate and graves went to yeti, but the legacy still lived on through Sam Hill and that Ironhorse Sunday.
