Results: Downhill and XC - Oceania Cycling Championships

Cross Country

Elite Men Cross-country



1st. Anton Cooper (New Zealand) 1:26.14

2nd. Ben Oliver (New Zealand) 1:27.02

3rd. Cameron Ivory (Australia) 1:27.40

Elite Women Cross-country



1st. Rebecca McConnell (Australia) 1:43.28

2nd. Holly Harris (Australia) 1:47.16

3rd. Josie Wilcox (New Zealand) 1:48.00



Downhill

Elite Men Downhill



1st. Jackson Frew (Australia) 3:27.155

2nd. Connor Fearon (Australia) 3:28.104

3rd. Ben Zwar (Australia) 3:29.104

Elite Women Downhill



1st. Sian A'Hern (Australia) 4:05.136

2nd. Tegan Molloy (Australia) 4:30.436





The XC and downhill Oceania champions were decided for 2019 last night and Jackson Frew, Sian A'Hern, Anton Cooper and Rebecca McConnell came out on top. Full results here