Results: Downhill at the US Open 2023

Results:

Open Men



1st. Dakotah Norton: 2:39.017

2nd. Asa Vermette: 2:40.040

3rd. Greg Minnaar: 2:40.173

4th. Joe Breeden: 2:40.528

5th. Jackson Goldstone: 2:41.348



Open Women



1st. Nina Hoffmann: 3:01.395

2nd. Aletha Ostgaard: 3:05.044

3rd. Anna Newkirk: 3:06.388

4th. Jill Kintner: 3:06.669

5th. Matilda Melton: 3:07.974





Full Results:

Open Men

Open Women

The results are in from the downhill racing at the 2023 Fox US Open in Killington. With $15,000 on the line for each winner of the open racing riders were pushing hard for the big prize fund.Dakotah Norton continues an incredible end to his 2023 season as he secured the top podium position again at the US Open with young talent Asa Vermette just over a second back in 2nd. Greg Minnaar wrapped up the top three with a time of 2:40.173. For the Women's racing, Nina Hoffmann also made it two wins in a row at the US Open as she backed up her 2022 win with another victory. Aletha Ostgaard followed a qualifying win with a 2nd place finish just under four seconds back as she managed to best Anna Newkirk in 3rd.Check out the results below.