Results: Downhill - Crankworx BC 2021

Sep 24, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


Crankworx BC continues with the Downhill where Jackson Frew and Vaea Verbeeck take the top spots in the third and final event at Sun Peaks before all the athletes move on to Kicking Horse for the next two events.

Results:

Elite Women

1st. Vaea Verbeeck 05:11.503
2nd. Gracey Hemstreet 05:11.508
3rd. Casey Brown 05:12.601


Elite Men

1st. Jackson Frew 04:27.985
2nd. Kirk McDowall 04:29.136
3rd. Joe Breeden 04:30.853


Full results here.



Live Broadcast Schedule:
 Thursday, September 23: Specialized Dual Slalom Sun Peaks (replay here)
 Friday, September 24: Crankworx Downhill Sun Peaks (replay here)
 Monday, September 27: CLIF Speed & Style Kicking Horse
 Friday, October 1: RockShox Pump Track Challenge SilverStar
 Saturday, October 2: Title Slopestyle @ SilverStar Bike Park


MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx


Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Crankworx Bc


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #2 2021
113125 views
Final Overall Standings for the 2021 DH World Cup Season
63804 views
Spotted: Wireless Electronic Suspension from RockShox
62243 views
Video: Jack Moir's Trailside Wheel Repair from the Finale Ligure EWS
60925 views
The Story Behind Push Industries' Prototype Linkage Fork
56603 views
First Look: Transition Launch Alloy Scout and Sentinel
54356 views
Final Results from EWS Finale Ligure 2021
50212 views
Slack Randoms: Adidas' New Gravel Shoe, The UCI's MTB Goof, Road Rage, & More
45973 views

5 Comments

  • 9 3
 Barely any top riders, no spectators and sub par camera coverage... Man I miss Whistler crankworx.
  • 2 1
 Friday Fail
  • 6 5
 It better than waiting two weeks to see the results in a magazine. Be thankful for the footage. Whining zoomers.
  • 3 0
 Nice one jackson
  • 2 1
 Only 15 male pro riders….yikes!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007489
Mobile Version of Website