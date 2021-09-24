Results: Downhill - Crankworx BC 2021

Crankworx BC continues with the Downhill where Jackson Frew and Vaea Verbeeck take the top spots in the third and final event at Sun Peaks before all the athletes move on to Kicking Horse for the next two events. Results:Elite Women1st.
Vaea Verbeeck 05:11.5032nd.
Gracey Hemstreet 05:11.5083rd.
Casey Brown 05:12.601Elite Men1st.
Jackson Frew 04:27.9852nd.
Kirk McDowall 04:29.136 3rd.
Joe Breeden 04:30.853
Full results here
.
Live Broadcast Schedule:
Thursday, September 23: Specialized Dual Slalom Sun Peaks (replay here
)
Friday, September 24: Crankworx Downhill Sun Peaks (replay here
)
Monday, September 27: CLIF Speed & Style Kicking Horse
Friday, October 1: RockShox Pump Track Challenge SilverStar
Saturday, October 2: Title Slopestyle @ SilverStar Bike Park
