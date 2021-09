Results: Downhill - Crankworx BC 2021

Results:

Crankworx BC continues with the Downhill where Jackson Frew and Vaea Verbeeck take the top spots in the third and final event at Sun Peaks before all the athletes move on to Kicking Horse for the next two events.Vaea Verbeeck 05:11.503Gracey Hemstreet 05:11.508Casey Brown 05:12.601Jackson Frew 04:27.985Kirk McDowall 04:29.136Joe Breeden 04:30.853Full results here Live Broadcast Schedule: Thursday, September 23: Specialized Dual Slalom Sun Peaks ( replay here  Friday, September 24: Crankworx Downhill Sun Peaks ( replay here  Monday, September 27: CLIF Speed & Style Kicking Horse Friday, October 1: RockShox Pump Track Challenge SilverStar Saturday, October 2: Title Slopestyle @ SilverStar Bike Park