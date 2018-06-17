Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018

The iXS Innsbruck Downhill presented by Raiffeisen Club had close racing on a feature-filled track.
Tracey Hannah took the win at the Crankworx Innsbruck DH, by a solid margin of almost six seconds. She was followed by Jill Knitner and Emilie Siegenthaler who rounded out the top three for the women’s podium. Perhaps the most exciting run of the day, particularly for Austrian fans, was Valentina Holl. The hometown hero is still a junior rider, and the only one to race in the Pro U19 Female category in Innsbruck, but with her time she would have placed second in elite women.
Charlie Harrison and Kirk McDowell shared some time in the hot seat, coming across in an unprecedented exact tie, and forcing the timing to be taken down to the thousandths. In the end, Charlie took bronze over Kirk by just one-thousandth of a second. Sam Blenkinsop had a solid run as well, taking silver, but Danny Hart crushed the competition by a huge margin, taking gold in an exciting run as the last man down the track. Results:
Full Results:
Men:
1st. Danny HART 2:47.29
2nd. Samuel BLENKINSOP +1.5
3rd. Charles HARRISON +1.94
Women:
1st. Tracey HANNAH 3:11.39
2nd. Jill KITNER +5.57
3rd. Emilie SIEGENTHALER +7.11
MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx
@iXS
17 Comments
Post a Comment