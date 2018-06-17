RACING

Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018

Jun 17, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Crankworx Innsbruck 2018

The iXS Innsbruck Downhill presented by Raiffeisen Club had close racing on a feature-filled track.

Tracey Hannah took the win at the Crankworx Innsbruck DH, by a solid margin of almost six seconds. She was followed by Jill Knitner and Emilie Siegenthaler who rounded out the top three for the women’s podium. Perhaps the most exciting run of the day, particularly for Austrian fans, was Valentina Holl. The hometown hero is still a junior rider, and the only one to race in the Pro U19 Female category in Innsbruck, but with her time she would have placed second in elite women.

Charlie Harrison and Kirk McDowell shared some time in the hot seat, coming across in an unprecedented exact tie, and forcing the timing to be taken down to the thousandths. In the end, Charlie took bronze over Kirk by just one-thousandth of a second. Sam Blenkinsop had a solid run as well, taking silver, but Danny Hart crushed the competition by a huge margin, taking gold in an exciting run as the last man down the track.


Results:

Men:
1st. Danny HART 2:47.29
2nd. Samuel BLENKINSOP +1.5
3rd. Charles HARRISON +1.94
Women:
1st. Tracey HANNAH 3:11.39
2nd. Jill KITNER +5.57
3rd. Emilie SIEGENTHALER +7.11

Full Results:



MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx @iXS


Must Read This Week
18 Accessories We Like - 2018 Summer Gear Guide
89745 views
Review: NX Eagle - SRAM's New Affordable 12-Speed Drivetrain
50140 views
4 More Days to Submit Your RAW Video Footage to the GoPro Evolution Contest - $20,000 Cash Prizing
39805 views
Bike Check: Steve Peat's Santa Cruz Hightower LT - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
34497 views
Ryan Leech On How the Risk Paradox Affects Mountain Bikers
34275 views
Video: How Did Luca Crash? - Cathrovision
30474 views
Bike Check: Brett Tippie's Glow-in-the Dark YT Capra 27 - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
30243 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Use Tire Inserts?
29564 views

17 Comments

  • + 10
 Healing vibes to norton. Guy is crushing it! Sometimes trees have different plans though
  • + 3
 Shoulder to tree is never a good look. Nice win for Danny and huge thanks to Cam for great work behind the mic all weekend. The coverage level and the analysis is sooo much better than it used to be, really awesome stuff.
  • + 4
 Danny!!!! Bummer for dakota... I hope his shoulder isn't too badly damaged...
  • + 1
 Yay Kirk, Not sure how they determined that it wasn't a tie for 3rd place though.. 1 one thousandth of a second, what is that anyways??
  • + 2
 Vali would have been second in Elite Women - she beat the other u19 by 17 sec :o She really does have to be boosted a class.
  • - 2
 Agreed. I'm sure she is loving her life right now and she is gaining experience but at the same time is she not wasting her time competing alone? Put her in the elite class already.
  • + 20
 No, she doesn't have to be boosted a class. Let the kid be a kid and enjoy her time and domination in a class of her peers. I am struggling to find out why the masses are so incessant on making a 16yr old not race in her class. Calm down, lets enjoy watching the kid grow and do amazing things on her bike in whatever age group she races in. Now, if Vali wants to move up, and the rules allow it, thats her call.
  • + 4
 atleast let her finish high school before she has to race against Atherton, Nicole, and the other elite senders.
  • - 6
flag Boardlife69 (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @stikmanglaspell: "in a class of her peers" would be the elite class. She would "grow" much faster if she had some competition. Plus we might actually get to see her race once she moves into the elite class.
  • + 1
 @Boardlife69: No she'd probably injure herself.
  • + 3
 Let her just enjoy her time and play in the class of her age .... no need for a hurry ...
  • + 6
 @stikmanglaspell: I agree... she's 16 so let her be 16 and enjoy it. She has plenty of time and it's unnecessary to put pressure on her just to fulfil others' need for sensation...
  • + 6
 @Boardlife69: Just what we need is for kids to grow faster, as if that's not happening enough. You gotta go slow to go fast.
  • + 1
 @stikmanglaspell: Exactly. Putting her into the Elite class would require 100% of her time and energy- it's a full commitment and she hasn't even finished the equivalent of high school yet. There is zero rush here and to launch her into a world full of crazy pressure at the age of 16 would be rather idiotic.
  • + 1
 That course looks so sick. Glad to see more natural tracks. Next week at Les Gets should be rad too!
  • + 2
 Kirt had his best run ever! Congrats!
  • + 1
 Was very excited to see Kirt in the top 5!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.026514
Mobile Version of Website