Live Updates & Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2020

Live Race Updates:



4:52 am PDT:



The top 10 Elite Women are now hitting the track, with Caro Gehrig currently on course.







4:56 am PDT:



After Noga Korem's run the top three Elite Women are:



1st. Noga Korem: 3:21.271

2nd. Becky Cook: +3.315

3rd. Caro Gehrig: +5.345







4:59 am PDT:



Ella Conolly goes into second place, 1.375 back, after running her Enduro bike for today's race.







5:01 am PDT:



Anita Gehrig goes down in one of the new loose turns, she is quickly back up but this will have cost her a lot of time.





Riders are now on track for the downhill at Crankworx Innsbruck, stay tuned for live results and updates.