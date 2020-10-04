Live Updates & Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2020

Oct 4, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


Riders are now on track for the downhill at Crankworx Innsbruck, stay tuned for live results and updates.



Live Race Updates:


4:52 am PDT:

The top 10 Elite Women are now hitting the track, with Caro Gehrig currently on course.




4:56 am PDT:

After Noga Korem's run the top three Elite Women are:

1st. Noga Korem: 3:21.271
2nd. Becky Cook: +3.315
3rd. Caro Gehrig: +5.345




4:59 am PDT:

Ella Conolly goes into second place, 1.375 back, after running her Enduro bike for today's race.




5:01 am PDT:

Anita Gehrig goes down in one of the new loose turns, she is quickly back up but this will have cost her a lot of time.




