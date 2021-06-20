Live Updates & Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021

Results:

Pro Men



1st.

2nd.

3rd.



Pro Women



1st. Vali Höll: 3:01.060

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: +2.034

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: +3.248

4th. Camille Balanche: +4.918

5th. Eleonora Farina: +9.728





Full Results:

Pro Women

Live Updates



Mikayla Parton currently leads the Pro Women's Downhill race with a time of 3:10.931 as we start the live broadcast.







Emilie Siegenthaler can't match the time of Mikayla as she goes over four second back and into fourth place.







Katy Winton on her new enduro bike comes across the line just under five seconds back.







The current top five Pro Women are:



1st. Mikayla Parton: 3:10.931

2nd. Frida Ronning: +0.099

3rd. Abigail Hogie: +3.564

4th. Emilie Siegenthaler: +4.318

5th. Vaea Verbeeck: +4.673







Vali Höll has a rapid run to put her into the top spot with a huge margin of 9.871







Eleonora Farina is next up and sets a time of 3:10.788 , this puts her into second place.







Tahnee Seagrave comes the closest so far to Vali Höll as she finishes 3.248 seconds back.







With three riders to go the current top five Pro Women are:



1st. Vali Höll: 3:01.060

2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: +3.248

3rd. Eleonora Farina: +9.728

4th. Mikayla Parton: +9.871

5th. Frida Ronning: +9.970







Nina Hoffmann has an amazing run that puts her just two seconds back from Vali Höll.







Camille Balanche can't match the time of Vali Höll and goes into fourth place.







Vali Höll wins the Crankworx Innsbruck Downhill by a huge two second margin.







The current top five Pro Men are:



1st. Oliver Zwar: 2:43.808

2nd. Ben Zwar: +1.690

3rd. Austin Dooley: +1.879

4th. Dante Silva: +2.048

5th. Thibault Laly: +2.299







Dean Lucas has a flat out run and takes the top time so far by 1.058 seconds.







Jacob Dickson just misses Dean Lucas' time by 0.852 seconds.







Brook MacDonald is slightly off the pace today as he finishes his run over two seconds back.







George Brannigan is out of the race today with a front flat.







Sam Blenkinsop is another top rider to miss the time of Dean Lucas and goes two seconds off the fastest time.







Laurie Greenland looked to be flat out at the top of the course but he is 1.769 back at the finish line.







With 20 riders to go the top five Pro Men are:



1st. Dean Lucas: 2:42.750

2nd. Jacob Dickson: +0.852

3rd. Oliver Zwar: +1.058

4th. Laurie Greenland: +1.769

5th. Sam Blenkinsop: +2.035







Dean Lucas' time is starting to look very good as we head into the final 15 riders.







Mick Hannah has a wild run and comes the closest to Dean Lucas so far as he is only 0.510 seconds off the pace.







Charlie Hatton goes fastest! After we have seen many riders miss the top time Charlie manages to find over one second on Dean Lucas' time.







It's an Atherton Bikes dominated leaderboard as Andreas Kolb just beats his teammate Charlie Hatton to take the fastest time by 0.321 seconds.



