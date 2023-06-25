Live Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2023

Jun 25, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
You can watch the replay here.

Results:

Elite Women:

1st. Vali Höll: 3:41.228
2nd. Anna Newkirk: +9.387
3rd. Phoebe Gale: +9.484
4th. Lisa Baumann: +10.003
5th. Veronika Widmann: +11.318

Elite Men:



Full Results:
Full results will be added shortly.



Crankworx DH Racing Results Crankworx 2023 Crankworx Innsbruck 2023


2 Comments

  • 2 1
 Great colour commentary by Tracy, bring her to the World Cup Vali is a bullet right now
  • 1 0
 Junior results?





