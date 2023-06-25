Watch
Live Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2023
Jun 25, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
Results:
Elite Women:
1st.
Vali Höll: 3:41.228
2nd.
Anna Newkirk: +9.387
3rd.
Phoebe Gale: +9.484
4th.
Lisa Baumann: +10.003
5th.
Veronika Widmann: +11.318
Elite Men:
Full Results:
Full results will be added shortly.
Racing and Events
Crankworx
DH Racing
Results
Crankworx 2023
Crankworx Innsbruck 2023
2 Comments
2
1
danielteleman
(54 mins ago)
Great colour commentary by Tracy, bring her to the World Cup Vali is a bullet right now
[Reply]
1
0
Zaeius
(1 mins ago)
Junior results?
[Reply]
