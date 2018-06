Results:

Men:

1st. BROSNAN Troy 2:59.15

2nd. PIERRON Amaury +0.97

3rd. VERGIER Loris +2.04

Women:

1st. ATHERTON Rachel 3:22.96

2nd. NICOLE Myriam +3.25

3rd. HANNAH Tracey +3.52



Full Results:

The Crankworx Les Gets Downhill was a wild ride but Rachel and Troy came out on top.