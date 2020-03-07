Results: Downhill - Crankworx Rotorua 2020

Mar 7, 2020
by Sarah Moore  

The Crankworx Rotorua Downhill presented by Gull wrapped up Crankworx in style with gold medals for the Hannah siblings. Check out the full results below.

Women

1. Tracey HANNAH 3:32.44
2. Jill KINTNER +24.38
3. Vinny ARMSTRONG+ 24.73
4. Mille JOHNSET +26.66
5. Vaea VERBEECK +26.88
6. Georgia ASTLE +28.12
7. Ainhoa IJURCO +30.98
8. Kate WEATHERLY +33.25
9. Casey BROWN +35.50
10. Fiona OURDOUILLIE +39.51


Men

1. Mick HANNAH3:00.16
2. Samuel BLENKINSOP +1.41
3. George BRANNIGAN +2.38
4. Joe BREEDEN +2.59
5. Bernard KERR +3.59
6. Austin WARREN +4.96
7. Kieran BENNETT +5.08
8. Matt WALKER +5.56
9. Kaos SEAGRAVE +7.36
10. Sam GALE +10.10


Watch the replay and check out the full results here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Crankworx Rotorua 2020 DH Racing


12 Comments

  • 17 0
 Great to see Mick still going strong after all these years. Congratulations!
  • 10 1
 Insane that Tracey Hannah is closer to being in the top ten of the men's race than to being second in the women's.
  • 3 3
 Almost as crazy that Jill was 2nd in Dh 2nd in pump track 3rd in speed and style 1st in air Dh 1st in dual slalom
  • 3 0
 @thisspock: Jill doing that good at crankworxs is not that crazy. She always does good
  • 9 0
 Some strong genes in the Hannah family
  • 5 0
 Mick is one of the nicest people you will ever meet. So glad that guys like himself and Greg show that age is not a detriment.
  • 5 0
 Go Mick!!!!!
  • 4 0
 Holy Hannahs!!! Way to go!!
  • 4 0
 Hannah all the way!
  • 3 0
 @cashman39 what was that you were saying about mick retiring?
  • 2 0
 Happy for Mick. Nice chap.
  • 1 0
 Hannah’s FTW!!!!!!

