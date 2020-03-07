Results: Downhill - Crankworx Rotorua 2020

The Crankworx Rotorua Downhill presented by Gull wrapped up Crankworx in style with gold medals for the Hannah siblings. Check out the full results below.
Women
1. Tracey HANNAH 3:32.44
2. Jill KINTNER +24.38
3. Vinny ARMSTRONG+ 24.73
4. Mille JOHNSET +26.66
5. Vaea VERBEECK +26.88
6. Georgia ASTLE +28.12
7. Ainhoa IJURCO +30.98
8. Kate WEATHERLY +33.25
9. Casey BROWN +35.50
10. Fiona OURDOUILLIE +39.51
Men
1. Mick HANNAH3:00.16
2. Samuel BLENKINSOP +1.41
3. George BRANNIGAN +2.38
4. Joe BREEDEN +2.59
5. Bernard KERR +3.59
6. Austin WARREN +4.96
7. Kieran BENNETT +5.08
8. Matt WALKER +5.56
9. Kaos SEAGRAVE +7.36
10. Sam GALE +10.10
