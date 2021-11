Women



1st. Jenna Hastings 3:15.842

2nd. Shania Rawson 3:22.210

3rd. Casey Brown 3:23.056

4th. Louise Ferguson 3:23.291

5th. Vaea Verbeeck 3:27.413



Men



1st. Louis Hamilton 2:51.038

2nd. Dan Booker 2:52.352

3rd. Jonty Vink 2:52.703

4th. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene 2:53.184

5th. Kieran Bennett 2:53.385



17-year-old local Jenna Hastings took a surprise win in the women's race, while weather wreaked havoc on the men's race.