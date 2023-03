Women



1st. Tracey Hannah: 3:03.673

2nd. Jess Blewitt: 3:04.797

3rd. Izabela Yankova: 3:13.587

4th. Siel Van Der Velden: 3:16.737

5th. Jenna Hastings: 3:17.450



Men



1st. Toby Meek: 2:36.847

2nd. Loris Vergier: 2:37.880

3rd. Sam Gale: 2:39.967

4th. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 2:40.193

5th. Baxter Maiwald: 2:42.293



The results are in from the Cardrona Downhill at Crankworx Summer Series NZ.Check out the full results below.