Results: Downhill - Sea Otter 2024

Apr 22, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Elite Women

1st. Jill Kintner: 2:08.00
2nd. Amy Morrison: 2:08.89
3rd. Raewyn Morrison: 2:10.93
4th. Martha Gill: 2:12.17
5th. Matilda Melton: 2:12.63

Elite Men

1st. Cody Kelley: 1:55.02
2nd. Ryan Pinkerton: 1:56.09
3rd. Neko Mulally: 1:56.25
4th. Walker Shaw: 1:56.47
5th. Austin Warren: 1:57.42



Full Results

Elite Women

photo

Elite Men

photo
photo
photo



14 Comments
  • 13 1
 Neko on the podium let's go!!
  • 4 0
 As a 30-something year old, the average age of the podium makes me happy.
  • 3 0
 Makes me happy as well, but alas, I’m pushing 40.
Man that felt weird typing that
  • 2 0
 Heck yeah Jill and Cody!!!! great runs
  • 3 1
 get 'em Neko----North Cakalack represent!
  • 3 0
 Gee beat BK!
  • 1 2
 Samantha Kingshill in 6th! She rules!! She is also super viral - sound ON: www.instagram.com/p/Cx5z4lSuJfH
  • 2 4
 Cody Kelly serving up some of the big DH World Cup Boys! Maybe time to spend a bit more time on the DH rig!
  • 15 0
 Have you seen the Sea Otter "DH" course? It's probably best raced on an XC or downcountry bike.
  • 3 0
 @Hogfly: That was the easiest DH course I think I've even seen. That was weird.
  • 3 0
 Check out the overlap between those who did well in the dual slalom vs those who did well in the DH and you can see that the DH is like a longer faster DS course. Considering Cody was knocked out by Mitch, I'm sure if Mitch had run the DH he probably would've been towards the top. Both are masters of momentum.
  • 1 0
 @Hogfly: Yamauchi raced it on a BC40 with downcountry tires and came in mid-pack for the women. So yeah.
  • 1 0
 @Hogfly: Dirt Jumper
  • 1 0
 @LukeMorgan42: It's all relative when your racing some of the best in the world.







