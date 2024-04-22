Watch
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
Fantasy
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Fantasy League DH
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Places Directory
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Results: Downhill - Sea Otter 2024
Apr 22, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
14 Comments
Elite Women
1st.
Jill Kintner: 2:08.00
2nd.
Amy Morrison: 2:08.89
3rd.
Raewyn Morrison: 2:10.93
4th.
Martha Gill: 2:12.17
5th.
Matilda Melton: 2:12.63
Elite Men
1st.
Cody Kelley: 1:55.02
2nd.
Ryan Pinkerton: 1:56.09
3rd.
Neko Mulally: 1:56.25
4th.
Walker Shaw: 1:56.47
5th.
Austin Warren: 1:57.42
Full Results
Elite Women
Elite Men
14 Comments
Score
Time
13
1
danielfloyd
FL
(3 hours ago)
Neko on the podium let's go!!
[Reply]
4
0
Lanebobane
(2 hours ago)
As a 30-something year old, the average age of the podium makes me happy.
[Reply]
3
0
slayersxc17
(2 hours ago)
Makes me happy as well, but alas, I’m pushing 40.
Man that felt weird typing that
[Reply]
2
0
AnimationNathan
(3 hours ago)
Heck yeah Jill and Cody!!!! great runs
[Reply]
3
1
preach
(2 hours ago)
get 'em Neko----North Cakalack represent!
[Reply]
3
0
BenPea
(2 hours ago)
Gee beat BK!
[Reply]
1
2
suspended-flesh
FL
(28 mins ago)
Samantha Kingshill in 6th! She rules!! She is also super viral - sound ON:
www.instagram.com/p/Cx5z4lSuJfH
[Reply]
2
4
torro86
(2 hours ago)
Cody Kelly serving up some of the big DH World Cup Boys! Maybe time to spend a bit more time on the DH rig!
[Reply]
15
0
Hogfly
(2 hours ago)
Have you seen the Sea Otter "DH" course? It's probably best raced on an XC or downcountry bike.
[Reply]
3
0
LukeMorgan42
(2 hours ago)
@Hogfly
: That was the easiest DH course I think I've even seen. That was weird.
[Reply]
3
0
PHeller
(2 hours ago)
Check out the overlap between those who did well in the dual slalom vs those who did well in the DH and you can see that the DH is like a longer faster DS course. Considering Cody was knocked out by Mitch, I'm sure if Mitch had run the DH he probably would've been towards the top. Both are masters of momentum.
[Reply]
1
0
coachzed
(1 hours ago)
@Hogfly
: Yamauchi raced it on a BC40 with downcountry tires and came in mid-pack for the women. So yeah.
[Reply]
1
0
suspended-flesh
FL
(27 mins ago)
@Hogfly
: Dirt Jumper
[Reply]
1
0
suspended-flesh
FL
(26 mins ago)
@LukeMorgan42
: It's all relative when your racing some of the best in the world.
[Reply]
