Results: Dual Slalom - Crankworx BC 2021

Men
1st Bas Van Steenbergen
2nd Tomas Slavik
3rd Mick Hannah
4th Tegan Cruz
Women
1st Vaea Verbeeck
2nd Danielle Beecroft
3rd Kialani Hines
4th Casey Brown
Full results to come here
Live Broadcast Schedule:
Thursday, September 23: Specialized Dual Slalom Sun Peaks
Friday, September 24: Crankworx Downhill Sun Peaks
Monday, September 27: CLIF Speed & Style Kicking Horse
Friday, October 1: RockShox Pump Track Challenge SilverStar
Saturday, October 2: Title Slopestyle @ SilverStar Bike Park
