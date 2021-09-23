Results: Dual Slalom - Crankworx BC 2021

Sep 23, 2021
by Sarah Moore  




Men

1st Bas Van Steenbergen
2nd Tomas Slavik
3rd Mick Hannah
4th Tegan Cruz

Women

1st Vaea Verbeeck
2nd Danielle Beecroft
3rd Kialani Hines
4th Casey Brown


Full results to come here.




Live Broadcast Schedule:
 Thursday, September 23: Specialized Dual Slalom Sun Peaks
 Friday, September 24: Crankworx Downhill Sun Peaks
 Monday, September 27: CLIF Speed & Style Kicking Horse
 Friday, October 1: RockShox Pump Track Challenge SilverStar
 Saturday, October 2: Title Slopestyle @ SilverStar Bike Park


MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx


Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Crankworx Bc Dual Slalom


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #2 2021
112481 views
Final Overall Standings for the 2021 DH World Cup Season
63320 views
Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #2 2021
62064 views
Spotted: Wireless Electronic Suspension from RockShox
60019 views
Video: Jack Moir's Trailside Wheel Repair from the Finale Ligure EWS
59470 views
First Look: Transition Launch Alloy Scout and Sentinel
51714 views
Final Results from EWS Finale Ligure 2021
49975 views
Thibaut Daprela Out of Snowshoe World Cup DH & Overall Series Title After Qualifying Crash (Updated)
45610 views

5 Comments

  • 5 0
 Bas and Vaea are such a power couple, props to them!
  • 6 0
 Sik Mik, nuff said!
  • 2 0
 Sick
  • 1 0
 Mick has been racing before some of the others learned how to ride bikes.
  • 1 1
 Tegan freakin' Cruz!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008876
Mobile Version of Website