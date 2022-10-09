Watch
Results: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Cairns 2022
Oct 9, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
1 Comments
You can watch the replay
here
.
Results:
Pro Men
1st.
Mick Hannah
2nd.
Bas Van Steenbergen
3rd.
Jackson Frew
Pro Women
1st.
Caroline Buchanan
2nd.
Harriet Burbidge-Smith
3rd.
Vaea Verbeeck
Full Results:
Pro Men
Pro Women
Racing and Events
Crankworx
Results
Crankworx Cairns
Dual Slalom
vbsorin
(39 mins ago)
Mick Hannah is on fire!
[Reply]
