Results: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Cairns 2022

Oct 9, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
You can watch the replay here.

Results:
Pro Men

1st. Mick Hannah
2nd. Bas Van Steenbergen
3rd. Jackson Frew

Pro Women

1st. Caroline Buchanan
2nd. Harriet Burbidge-Smith
3rd. Vaea Verbeeck



Full Results:

Pro Men

Pro Women



1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Mick Hannah is on fire! Smile





