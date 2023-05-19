Watch
Results: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Cairns 2023
May 19, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
You can watch the replay
here
.
Results:
Pro Men
1st.
Ryan Gilchrist
2nd.
Bas Van Steenbergen
3rd.
Tuhoto-Ariki Pene
4th.
Jackson Frew
Pro Women
1st.
Harriet Burbidge-Smith
2nd.
Martha Gill
3rd.
Caroline Buchanan
4th.
Jenna Hastings
Full Results:
Pro Men
Pro Women
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Crankworx
Results
Crankworx 2023
Crankworx Cairns 2023
