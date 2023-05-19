Results: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Cairns 2023

May 19, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
You can watch the replay here.

Results:
Pro Men

1st. Ryan Gilchrist
2nd. Bas Van Steenbergen
3rd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene
4th. Jackson Frew

Pro Women

1st. Harriet Burbidge-Smith
2nd. Martha Gill
3rd. Caroline Buchanan
4th. Jenna Hastings



Full Results:

Pro Men


Pro Women




