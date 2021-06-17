Live Results & Updates: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021

Jun 17, 2021
by Ed Spratt  


Results:

Pro Men




Pro Women





Live Updates


Women Advancing from the Round of 16

Kialani Hines
Casey Brown
Georgia Astle
Vaea Verbeeck
Vali Höll
Robin Goomes
Jordan Scott
Harriet Burbidge-Smith



Men Advancing from the Round of 16

Bas Van Steenbergen
Bernard Kerr
Adrien Loron
Tomas Slavik
Ed Masters
Kyle Strait
Noel Niederberger
Luca Cometti



Women Round of 8 (Run 1 of 2)

Kialani Hines Beats Casey Brown (+0.025)
Vaea Verbeeck Beats Georgia Astle(+0.428 )
Vali Höll Beats Robin Goomes (+0.766)
Jordan Scott Beats Harriet Burbidge-Smith (+0.238 )



