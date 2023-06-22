Results: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Innsbruck 2023

Jun 22, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
You can watch the replay here.

Results:
Pro Men

1st. Jakob Jewett
2nd. Sam Blenkinsop
3rd. George Brannigan
4th. Tegan Cruz

Pro Women

1st. Martha Gill
2nd. Anna Newkirk
3rd. Luana Chereches
4th. Caroline Buchanan



Full results will be added shortly.

Report
  • 2 0
 Martha G! Gowaan!





