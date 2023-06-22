Watch
Results: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Innsbruck 2023
Jun 22, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
1 Comments
You can watch the replay
here
.
Results:
Pro Men
1st.
Jakob Jewett
2nd.
Sam Blenkinsop
3rd.
George Brannigan
4th.
Tegan Cruz
Pro Women
1st.
Martha Gill
2nd.
Anna Newkirk
3rd.
Luana Chereches
4th.
Caroline Buchanan
Full results will be added shortly.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Crankworx
Results
Crankworx Innsbruck 2023
Dual Slalom
1 Comment
2
0
snarlymarley
(18 mins ago)
Martha G! Gowaan!
[Reply]
1 Comment