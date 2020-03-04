Pinkbike.com
Results: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
Mar 4, 2020
by
James Smurthwaite
Here's who came out on top in the head-to-head battles on a new track:
Women
1. Jill KINTNER
2. Casey BROWN
3. Vaea VERBEECK
4. Dani BEECROFT
Men
1. Kyle STRAIT
2. Bas VAN STEENBERGEN
3. Matt WALKER
4. Colin HUDSON
Full results to follow.
Rotorua
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Results
Crankworx
Crankworx Rotorua 2020
2
0
shaggyfreerider
(13 mins ago)
Sweet to see Lyle get the top spot! The dude is a beast!
[Reply]
2
0
TorW
(13 mins ago)
Yessss so hyped to see Kyle Strait take it!
[Reply]
2
0
josh250
(13 mins ago)
Yes Kyle!!!!
[Reply]
