Results: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Rotorua 2020

Mar 4, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Here's who came out on top in the head-to-head battles on a new track:

Women

1. Jill KINTNER
2. Casey BROWN

3. Vaea VERBEECK
4. Dani BEECROFT


Men

1. Kyle STRAIT
2. Bas VAN STEENBERGEN

3. Matt WALKER
4. Colin HUDSON


Full results to follow.

3 Comments

 Sweet to see Lyle get the top spot! The dude is a beast!
 Yessss so hyped to see Kyle Strait take it!
 Yes Kyle!!!!

