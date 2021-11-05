TV
Results: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Rotorua 2021
Nov 5, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Men
1st
Brook MacDonald
2nd
Tuhoto-Ariki Pene
3rd
Dan Booker
4th
Louis Hamilton
Women
1st
Kialani Hines
2nd
Jenna Hastings
3rd
Martha Gill
4th
Casey Brown
Full results to come
here
.
Racing and Events
Crankworx
Results
Crankworx Rotorua 2021
3 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
Mike-Jay
(18 mins ago)
It's a bit unfair that the 1.5s limit only applies to the first heat. If Tuhoto-Ariki ripped his derailleur off in the first heat and Brook smashed the dirt in the second then Tuhoto-Ariki would've won. He was smashing it big time.
[Reply]
1
0
bretthudson
(44 mins ago)
Slippery when wet was the winner on the day. Epic watching.
[Reply]
2
0
Brasher
(34 mins ago)
fk yeah bulldog!
[Reply]
3 Comments
Post a Comment