Results: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Rotorua 2021

Nov 5, 2021
by Ed Spratt  




Men

1st Brook MacDonald
2nd Tuhoto-Ariki Pene
3rd Dan Booker
4th Louis Hamilton

Women

1st Kialani Hines
2nd Jenna Hastings
3rd Martha Gill
4th Casey Brown


Full results to come here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Results Crankworx Rotorua 2021


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 It's a bit unfair that the 1.5s limit only applies to the first heat. If Tuhoto-Ariki ripped his derailleur off in the first heat and Brook smashed the dirt in the second then Tuhoto-Ariki would've won. He was smashing it big time.
  • 1 0
 Slippery when wet was the winner on the day. Epic watching.
  • 2 0
 fk yeah bulldog!

