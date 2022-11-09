Watch
Results: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Rotorua 2022
Nov 9, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
8 Comments
You can watch the replay
here
.
Results:
Pro Men
1st.
Jackson Frew
2nd.
Tomas Slavik
3rd.
Bas Van Steenbergen
Pro Women
1st.
Martha Gill
2nd.
Harriet Burbidge-Smith
3rd.
Jenna Hastings
Full Results:
Pro Men
Pro Women
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Crankworx
Results
Crankworx Rotorua 2022
Score
Time
7
0
kauris
(2 days ago)
Go Martha!
[Reply]
2
0
commutercross
(1 days ago)
I know I couldn't do it, and it sounds super exhausting, but I feel like this is an event where Tomas Lemoine could pick up some points to stop narrowly missing the King of Crankworx top spot
[Reply]
2
0
scurvy
(2 days ago)
Awesome job Jackson! Full gas !!
[Reply]
1
0
Neechy
(3 days ago)
Can anyone explain the bib number for Bas?
[Reply]
1
0
threesixtykickflip
(3 days ago)
...Stuck 0?
[Reply]
3
0
laxman01
(3 days ago)
Defending King of Crankworx 2021
[Reply]
2
0
outdoorpeople
(2 days ago)
Yes Martha!!
[Reply]
1
0
conv3rt
(2 days ago)
Go Bas!
[Reply]
