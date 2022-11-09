Results: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Rotorua 2022

Nov 9, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
You can watch the replay here.

Results:
Pro Men

1st. Jackson Frew
2nd. Tomas Slavik
3rd. Bas Van Steenbergen

Pro Women

1st. Martha Gill
2nd. Harriet Burbidge-Smith
3rd. Jenna Hastings



Full Results:

Pro Men


Pro Women




Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Results Crankworx Rotorua 2022


Must Read This Week
[Updated] Q3 Revenue Round Up: Falling Consumer Interest, Layoffs & Drop in Sales
67377 views
Review: 2023 Yeti SB160 - The Revised Racer
60971 views
Short or Long-Travel: Which Is The Best All-Round MTB?
48466 views
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer - Video Game
42551 views
Field Test: 6 Downcountry Bikes VS the Efficiency Test
38813 views
Poll: How Do You Actually Feel About Cable Routing?
35294 views
First Look: Mondraker Launches New Alloy Raze & Downcountry Hardtail
29792 views
Racing Rumour: 2022 EWS Champ Jesse Melamed Leaving Rocky Mountain for Canyon?
29283 views

8 Comments

  • 7 0
 Go Martha!
  • 2 0
 I know I couldn't do it, and it sounds super exhausting, but I feel like this is an event where Tomas Lemoine could pick up some points to stop narrowly missing the King of Crankworx top spot
  • 2 0
 Awesome job Jackson! Full gas !!
  • 1 0
 Can anyone explain the bib number for Bas?
  • 1 0
 ...Stuck 0?
  • 3 0
 Defending King of Crankworx 2021
  • 2 0
 Yes Martha!!
  • 1 0
 Go Bas!





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008977
Mobile Version of Website