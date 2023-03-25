Watch
Results: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Rotorua 2023
Mar 25, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
1 Comments
You can watch the replay
here
.
Results:
Pro Men
1st.
Jackson Frew
2nd.
Tuhoto-Ariki Pene
3rd.
Bas Van Steenbergen
4th.
Garret Mechem
Pro Women
1st.
Martha Gill
2nd.
Harriet Burbidge-Smith
3rd.
Jenna Hastings
4th.
Shania Rawson
Full Results:
Pro Men
Pro Women
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Crankworx
Crankworx Rotorua 2023
Dual Slalom
1 Comment
1
0
StromloSlayer476
(24 mins ago)
Yeah jackson!
[Reply]
