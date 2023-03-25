Results: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Rotorua 2023

Mar 25, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
You can watch the replay here.

Results:
Pro Men

1st. Jackson Frew
2nd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene
3rd. Bas Van Steenbergen
4th. Garret Mechem

Pro Women

1st. Martha Gill
2nd. Harriet Burbidge-Smith
3rd. Jenna Hastings
4th. Shania Rawson



Full Results:

Pro Men


Pro Women




Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Crankworx Rotorua 2023 Dual Slalom


Must Read This Week
Review: 1,000 Miles on SRAM's New Eagle Transmission
220884 views
First Ride: TRP's New 12-Speed Mechanical Drivetrain
108254 views
Commencal Reveals 2023 Enduro Project Team Bikes
93592 views
SRAM Releases Stealth Brake Lineup
93095 views
Development Story: SRAM's New Eagle Transmission
90579 views
Specialized's New Epic Uncovered
73390 views
First Ride: 2023 Canyon Neuron
70703 views
First Look: Angeles' Spade Prototype Was Designed by a 19-Year-Old
70072 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Yeah jackson!





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.044950
Mobile Version of Website