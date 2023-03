Women



1st. Jess Blewitt

2nd. Louise Ferguson

3rd. Jenna Hastings

4th. Vanesa Petrovska

5th. Harriet Burbidge-Smith



Men



1st. Bas Van Steenbergen

2nd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene

3rd. Kye A'Hern

4th. Bailey Meares

5th. George Brannigan



Women

Men

The results are in from the Wanaka Dual Slalom at Crankworx Summer Series NZ.Check out the full results below.