Results: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Summer Series

Social distanced fist bumps.

Your women's podium

Elite Women

Your men's podium

Elite Men

Live Race Updates:



13:52pm: Jesse Melamed drops a chain against Luca Cruz and finishes second in the heat.



13:54pm: Mark Wallace crosses the line ahead of Henry Fitzgerald.



13:56pm: Jakob Jewett going up against Finn Iles. Iles goes fastest.



13:59pm: First round of 16 is complete. Going into the second round it's:



Van Steenbergen vs Verner (+0.68 )

McDowall (+0.19) vs Woolley

Gauvin (+0.21) vs Cousinie

Burke (+1.27) vs Sherlock

Melamed (+1.50) vs Cruz

Fitzgerald (+0.45) vs Wallace

Vezina (+0.73) vs Jamieson

Jewett (+0.91) vs Iles



14:04pm: First-place qualifier Bas Van Steenbergen goes into the round of 8 as he wins against Rhys Verner.



14:07pm: Kirk McDowall moves into the round of 8 as Kasper Wooley has a spectacular save.



14:09pm: Remi Gauvin coming from behind against Fabien Cousinie and knocks him out of the round of 8.



14:11pm: Nice save from Trevor Burke, Seth Sherlock goes into the round of 8.



14:15pm: Jesse Melamed wins the second heat against Luca Cruz but can't make up the +1.50 differential so it's Cruz that moves onto the round of 8.



14:17pm: Mark Wallace holds on with his time on run 1 and moves into the round of 8 while Fitzgerald is out of the race.



14:24pm: An eventful run with a burped tire and chest to stem for McKay Vezina.



14:22pm: A big crash from Jakob Jewett in the round of 16 against Finn Iles.



14:28pm: The women are up next! Miranda Miller is up against Leonie Picton. Miranda Miller finishes +1.29 ahead of Leonie Picton



14:32pm: Georgia Astle finishes ahead of Lanthier Nadeau in the first round of 8 by +0.76



14:34pm: Second place qualifier Casey Brown goes down ahead of Lucy Schick with Schick the max differential of +1.5 behind Brown.



14:36pm: Bas Van Steenbergen finishes ahead of Kirk McDowall in the first heat in the round of 8 for the men.



14:58pm: Miranda Miller moves into the round of 4 ahead of Leonie Picton.



15:26pm: It's going to be Verbeeck vs. Brown in the big final for the women and Miller vs. Astle for the Bronze medal round.



15:29pm: It's going to be Bas Van Steenbergen vs Finn Iles in the gold medal match up.



15:34pm: Time for the Bronze Medal match up. Astle vs Miller. Going into round two it's Miller +0.22 behind Astle.



15:35pm: Remi Gauvin vs Lucas Cruz for the men's Bronze Medal match. Gauvin goes off course so it's Cruz that wins this first heat.



15:43pm: TIGHT racing, Vaea Verbeeck vs. Casey Brown - Brown goes into the lead by 0.3 seconds going into the second heat in the Gold Medal match.



15:48pm: Another bronze medal for Miller over Georgia Astle! Cruz the bronze over Gauvin in fourth for the men.



15:51pm: Vaea takes the win over Casey Brown. 100 points for Vaea and 85 for Casey.

