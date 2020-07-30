Results: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Summer Series

Jul 30, 2020
by Sarah Moore  
Social Distanced fist bumps.
The second event of twelve in three weeks of Crankworx Summer Series racing action kicked off in SilverStar today. Here's who stood on the podium after some exciting racing. .


Your woman s podium 1st Vaea Verbeeck riding Rocky Mountain 2nd Casey Brown riding Trek 3rd Miranda Miller riding Kona
Elite Women

1. Vaea Verbeeck
2. Casey Brown
3. Miranda Miller
4. Georgia Astle

Your mens podium 1st Bas Van Steenbergen riding Hyper 2nd Finn Iles riding Specialized 3rd Lucas Cruz riding Norco
Elite Men

1. Bad Van Steenbergen
2. Finn Iles
3. Luca Cruz
4. Remi Gauvin



Full results coming soon.

Check out the schedule in the Pinkbike Primer and stay glued to our Instagram for live updates. We'll also have more videos and photo epics coming to the homepage soon.

Live Race Updates:

13:52pm: Jesse Melamed drops a chain against Luca Cruz and finishes second in the heat.

13:54pm: Mark Wallace crosses the line ahead of Henry Fitzgerald.

13:56pm: Jakob Jewett going up against Finn Iles. Iles goes fastest.

13:59pm: First round of 16 is complete. Going into the second round it's:

Van Steenbergen vs Verner (+0.68 )
McDowall (+0.19) vs Woolley
Gauvin (+0.21) vs Cousinie
Burke (+1.27) vs Sherlock
Melamed (+1.50) vs Cruz
Fitzgerald (+0.45) vs Wallace
Vezina (+0.73) vs Jamieson
Jewett (+0.91) vs Iles

14:04pm: First-place qualifier Bas Van Steenbergen goes into the round of 8 as he wins against Rhys Verner.

14:07pm: Kirk McDowall moves into the round of 8 as Kasper Wooley has a spectacular save.

14:09pm: Remi Gauvin coming from behind against Fabien Cousinie and knocks him out of the round of 8.

14:11pm: Nice save from Trevor Burke, Seth Sherlock goes into the round of 8.

14:15pm: Jesse Melamed wins the second heat against Luca Cruz but can't make up the +1.50 differential so it's Cruz that moves onto the round of 8.

14:17pm: Mark Wallace holds on with his time on run 1 and moves into the round of 8 while Fitzgerald is out of the race.

14:24pm: An eventful run with a burped tire and chest to stem for McKay Vezina.

14:22pm: A big crash from Jakob Jewett in the round of 16 against Finn Iles.

14:28pm: The women are up next! Miranda Miller is up against Leonie Picton. Miranda Miller finishes +1.29 ahead of Leonie Picton

14:32pm: Georgia Astle finishes ahead of Lanthier Nadeau in the first round of 8 by +0.76

14:34pm: Second place qualifier Casey Brown goes down ahead of Lucy Schick with Schick the max differential of +1.5 behind Brown.

14:36pm: Bas Van Steenbergen finishes ahead of Kirk McDowall in the first heat in the round of 8 for the men.

14:58pm: Miranda Miller moves into the round of 4 ahead of Leonie Picton.

15:26pm: It's going to be Verbeeck vs. Brown in the big final for the women and Miller vs. Astle for the Bronze medal round.

15:29pm: It's going to be Bas Van Steenbergen vs Finn Iles in the gold medal match up.

15:34pm: Time for the Bronze Medal match up. Astle vs Miller. Going into round two it's Miller +0.22 behind Astle.

15:35pm: Remi Gauvin vs Lucas Cruz for the men's Bronze Medal match. Gauvin goes off course so it's Cruz that wins this first heat.

15:43pm: TIGHT racing, Vaea Verbeeck vs. Casey Brown - Brown goes into the lead by 0.3 seconds going into the second heat in the Gold Medal match.

15:48pm: Another bronze medal for Miller over Georgia Astle! Cruz the bronze over Gauvin in fourth for the men.

15:51pm: Vaea takes the win over Casey Brown. 100 points for Vaea and 85 for Casey.




Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Crankworx Summer Series 2020 Dual Slalom


3 Comments

  • 5 0
 Bad Bas???
  • 1 0
 Very very bad Bas, very bad
  • 1 0
 Damn finn

