Results: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Whistler 2019

Aug 14, 2019
by Sarah Moore  

The course was in good shape and running fast


Raw rivalry is the name of the game in the 100% Dual Slalom. This old-school race format pits two competitors against one another in a side-by-side battle against the clock’s cruel hand, battling to avoid elimination. Dual Slalom is unique in that it brings together racers from all backgrounds. Enduro experts, downhill champions, freeride legends, and masters of style – they all line up at the Slalom start gate to see who can bring together the most explosive run through tight turns, jumps and rhythm sections. Riders take one run down each side of the course, with the fastest combined time taking the win. Whistler’s race has now expanded into a Crankworx World Championship discipline, with races staged at each stop on the Crankworx World Tour.



Women

1. Jill KINTNER
2. Clare HAMILTON
3. Vaea VERBEECK
4. Morgan CHARRE


Men

1. Mitch ROPELATO
2. Austin WARREN
3. Tomas SLAVIK
4. Matthew STERLING



With that and their performances in Rotorua and Innsbruck, Vaea Verbeeck and Mitch Ropelato take the 2019 Crankworx Dual Slalom World Championships. Vaea Verbeeck is currently leading the Queen of Crankworx race and Mitch Ropelato is leading the King of Crankworx race.

Full results can be found here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Crankworx Whistler 2019 Dual Slalom


