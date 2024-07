Results:

Women



1st. Martha Gill

2nd. Ella Connolly

3rd. Erice van Leuven

4th. Janelle Soukup

Men



1st. Jackson Frew

2nd. Brady Stone

3rd. Nikolas Nestoroff

4th. Tegan Cruz



Martha Gill and Jackson Frew took top honours in the Specialized Dual Slalom at Crankworx Whistler. Gill retains her lead in the Queen of Crankworx standings, while Frew moves up to second from third with his top result.Full results will be available here